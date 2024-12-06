If you love the pecking but you are at a time when you need healthy ideas that you can enjoy without regret and that you can also share with the whole family, you will love the recipe that Chef Bosquet proposes this week: chocolate rocks

In the table of ingredients we provide you with approximate quantities that you can work with, but the ideal is that you make your own calculations based on the diners and the number of pieces you want to prepare.

Pistachios

1 handful

1 handful toasted almonds

1 handful

1 handful fresh blueberries

1 handful

1 handful Tangerine

1 (small)

1 (small) Pure chocolate (85%)

150g

In addition to a delicious flavor and crunchy texture, the chocolate rocks proposed by Chef Bosquet are heart-healthy and improve mood. On the one hand, cocoa (it is recommended to use a chocolate with 85% cocoa) provides benefits such as antioxidants (thanks to its high flavonoid content) and, on the other hand, it helps improve mood, as it promotes the production of endorphins due to its tryptophan or phenylethylamine content.

Furthermore, the fact that the original chocolate rocks include as “toppings” natural nuts such as cashews and pistachios, or natural fruits such as blueberries and tangerines, provide an extra contribution of healthy fats, antioxidants, vitamins and minerals that are not inconsiderable. .









The first thing we will do is peel the handful of pistachios and chop it, but not too much. Next we will do the same with the toasted almonds without skin. Transfer the chopped nuts to a bowl along with the tangerine segments and blueberries. Pour the melted chocolate on top and mix well. Once it is well mixed, we will use a tablespoon to take portions of the mixture and place them on greaseproof paper. Put them in the freezer for about 15 minutes and they would be ready to eat.

