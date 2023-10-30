AKORT: some producers in Russia decided to increase prices for chocolate

A number of chocolate manufacturers in Russia have notified retail chains of the upcoming price increase. About this with reference to representatives of sellers in the comments RIA News said the chairman of the presidium of the Association of Retail Trade Companies (AKORT) Igor Karavaev.

According to him, the networks, together with suppliers, discuss the feasibility of each specific decision and work to avoid sharp simultaneous price increases.

Karavaev recalled that chocolate remains very popular among Russian consumers, and the confectionery category remains one of the leaders in sales. At the same time, retail chains intend to maintain promotions and loyalty programs, which means that attractive prices will remain for all categories of buyers; there is no need to talk about a general increase yet, says the head of AKORT.

Earlier it became known about an increase in the cost of burgers in fast food restaurants. Thus, in the “Vkusno – period” chain they have risen in price by 3-7 rubles compared to the end of September. The reason for this dynamics was the increase in value added tax (VAT) on the product.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance proposed raising the minimum retail price (MRP) for alcohol with a strength above 28 degrees by 7.5 percent from January 1, 2024. The updated forecast of the Central Bank states that by the end of 2023, inflation will be 7-7.5 percent.