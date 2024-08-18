Born entrepreneur, Alexandre Costa, founder of Cacau Showcontinues to expand his group into sectors that have nothing to do with the original proposal of producing chocolates — his personal initiative of selling sweets door to door in the northern zone of São Paulo, 36 years ago, has become a gastronomic giant. The businessman’s new and bold venture takes place in the area of hotel industrywith two complexes: the Bendito Cacao Resort & Spa, in Campos do Jordão, and the Bendito Cacao Family Resort, in Águas de Lindóia.both in the state of São Paulo.

In both cases, the chocolates serve as decoration and inspiration, not to mention, of course, for tasting.. His full-time dedication to business does not mean he loses his attention to the idiosyncrasies of the new segment. In it, he uses the same skills with which he built his empire: a nose for good opportunities, a focus on results and attention to the consumer experience. “This initiative is all about cocoa and chocolate”insists Alê, as he is known.

In the case of Campos do Jordãoopened on Easter 2022, he sensed an opportunity to expand his business by monitoring the production of one of the factories that supply his chain of chocolate stores. He used a hotel helipad to land his helicopter in this tourist region, and one thing led to another. Once the acquisition of the establishment was completed, he was quick to upgrade the facilities and create a modern and luxurious resort, with the idea of ​​providing experiences inspired by the world of cocoa.

The five-star hotel has:

• 94 rooms and 17 thousand m2,

• swimming pools with mineral water,

• restaurant with cocoa-based cuisine (incorporating a chocolatier and a pastry chef),

• MasterChef Space (for pairing chocolate with wines),

• three bars (where you can taste signature cocoa-based drinks),

• meeting rooms (up to 150 people) and event rooms (up to 200 people),

• amphitheater,

• tennis and beach tennis courts,

• and guests can enjoy zip-line tours and trails in the Serra da Mantiqueira (where you can have a “100% Cocoa” experience with chocolate tasting at dusk).

The spa, of course, makes the energy of cocoa be felt on the skin: flavonoids present in the fruit help stimulate blood circulation and the fragrance of cocoa beans provides a calming effect. From the reception, guests are greeted with unlimited Cacau Show chocolates. And all with a sustainable approach. It is one of the 11 hotels in Brazil that have the “Green Key” certification for sustainable environmental practices.

The newest Bendito Cacao opened last July. It is located in Águas de Lindóia, a traditional resort with a more family-friendly feel. The large 200,000 m2 complex has 270 rooms, and right at the reception, guests are greeted with a decorative chocolate waterfall that aromatizes the environment.

The resort has:

• 25 themed rooms (like Chocomonstros) or inspired by the Cacau Show brand product lines,

• swimming pools,

• spa (which has exfoliation with cocoa nibs),

• collective areas with restaurant and pizzeria,

• in addition to providing a “kids area”, a mini amusement park — the attraction for kids, in fact, is one of the brands of Cacau Show since it opened a “chocolate factory” to be visited in its factory in Itapevi (SP), on the edge of the Castelo Branco highway.

This kind of playful and hypertrophied point of sale ended up booming, bringing together 12 thousand people in a single day. Today it attracts so many visitors returning from weekend trips that it ended up needing the intervention of Highway Patrol state to regulate the flow of cars on the road.

The mission of expanding the Cacau Show universe ended up transforming Alê Costa into a kind of Brazilian version of Willy Wonka, the character created by the writer Roald Dahl who created a fantastic chocolate factory and was immortalized in the cinema by Johnny Depp (the old version with Gene Wilder was better).

In Alê’s case, of course, the idea is not to explore the magical universe of children’s imagination, but to better understand consumers’ experience in gastronomy, leisure and entertainment, mixing it all together and hooking children. So far, it has worked very well.

There are more than 3,700 stores in the country, in addition to chocolate factories, cocoa production (which will be expanded with its own plantation, through a major partnership), amusement parks and hotels..

While he faces unprecedented problems in welcoming tourists, such as choosing how many cotton threads hotels’ bed linen and towels should have (1,100 threads or 600?), Alê has his mind on the entertainment sector. Bought the Playcenter brand, from the old São Paulo amusement parkand this operation ended up attracting spontaneous and unusual attention. The news of the acquisition, last February, went viral on social media and even reached foreign trending topics. The first unit with the new brand was the Playcenter Familyan indoor park opened at Grand Plaza Shopping, in Santo André, in the ABC region of São Paulo. The Playcenter Family at the Aricanduva unit, in the shopping mall of the same name in São Paulo, is also now in operation.

But a much more ambitious project is still in the works: a large theme park, a “dream” that could soon come true. “Brazil is an incredible place,” celebrates the businessman, who maintains his reputation as a workaholic, but with a great sense of humor. Despite his friendly demeanor, he is often the first to arrive and the last to leave the office. Faced with challenges, he immerses himself in order to understand the consumer. “There are many fronts, many logistics projects,” he says in amazement.

Among his many activities, Alê also ventures into showbiz. He debuted on July 1st as band leader of the band Cacau Groove, at Bourbon Street, in São Paulo, specializing in 80s rock..