Roald Dahl censored. All the texts about him change: revolt on the web

Also Roald Dahl ended up in the crosshairs of censorship. The publisher of his famous books puffinin fact, in accordance with the heirs of the writer, he decided rewrite his worksremoving some references to the typeat the race and al weight. Dahl is considered one of the greatest writers of the twentieth century, whose work transcends genre – that of children’s literature — in which it is usually included. Roald Dahl is died from more than thirty years but still today he is one of the writers of children’s novels most popular in the world. In recent years, however, some aspects of his stories have been criticized as offensive to contemporary sensibilities. Dahl had one irreverent style and in his books the moral characteristics of the characters are often negative associated to physical characteristicsas the ugliness and the fatness: To give just one example, characters who eat a lot are often laughed at for it.

Furious – we read in the Corriere della Sera – for this choice, it is the English essayist and humorist David Baddielin a message about Twitter quoted a Dahl character with the “double chin“: “But the references to the nose and ai crooked teeth… Why? Because if you start gutting a text at the end you don’t have left in hand Nothingit’s left to you a blank page”. Dahl’s lyrics have been change yourself by his English publisher in agreement with his heirs: The Chocolate Factory, a 1964 masterpiece that inspired two hugely successful films, loses «enormously fat» which has been changed to «huge» (same fate for the 1970 book Smart Mr. Fox). The word “fat» has been systematically eliminated, including by The Enormous Crocodile, James and the Giant Peach, The Witches and The Naughty Boys. Matilda’s Miss Trunchbull from «formidable female” and now “formidable woman»; the little Oompa Loompas from the Chocolate Factory are no longer «little men» but «little people»; and Signor Volpe’s Bunce is no more dwarfis no longer pot-bellied. It’s simply bunce.

