In 2nd place in the high row appears bonbon, which rose 12.54%; cod increased 10.05%

The chocolate egg was at the top of the list of most expensive products in the Easter basket, up 18.61% compared to 2022, according to a Fipe survey (Fundação Instituto de Pesquisas Econômicas).

Following the items that accumulated inflation are bonbons, which rose 12.54% and cod, the main ingredient of lunch on Holy Friday, which registered an increase of 10.05%. The chocolate bar appears in the sequence with a high of 9.22%.

“Chocolate is an item whose price has been rising since last year due to high production costs. Added to this is the pressure of the seasonal phenomenon, that is, the increase in demand at this time of year.“, said Guilherme Moreira, coordinator of the IPC (Consumer Price Index) of Fipe.

To try to save on the candy, the consumer can search and keep an eye on the offers.