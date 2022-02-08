It is a combination that not everyone immediately likes: liquorice and chocolate. With a new pop-up store, or rather D’rop Up Store, in the Koopgoot, Venco shows that it really works. “Once people have tasted it, they are almost always done.”











A year ago, Venco released the first Choco D’rop flavours: licorice balls with a chocolate flavour. Quite exciting, says marketing manager Evelien Magnin. But it was a huge hit and that success left us wanting more. With a new pop-up store in the Koopgoot, the traditional Dutch liquorice brand wants to get everyone to the chocolate liquorice.

With five new flavors – including yogurt passion fruit and blackcurrant salmiak – Venco goes a step further than the first five flavors that were still quite ‘droppy’. Food blogger Mandy den Dulk is enthusiastic. “Last year, when the first flavors were introduced, I didn’t know what to expect. But I was right away that hard fan. You have to suck on it first though. Then you get the flavors even better.” See also Covid-19 pandemic causes leprosy notifications to drop 57% in 2021



Quote

People are often skeptical at first. Once they’ve tasted it, they’re almost always done right away. Iris Bommer, Brand Manager Venco

Skeptical

Brand manager Iris Bommer says that in the first instance many people need to be convinced of the combination of liquorice and chocolate. “People are often skeptical at first. Once they’ve tasted it, they’re almost always gone.”

The opening of the pop-up store in Rotterdam is not a random choice. “Rotterdam is increasingly becoming a ‘food’ city,” said Magnin. ,,There are many foodies in Rotterdam and at this prime location, we can also let curious passers-by taste the chocolate liquor.”

Permanent store

The Choco D’rop Up Store will remain open for six weeks, but the hope is that the balls will catch on so that a permanent store can be opened. Bommer: ,,We would like to have a full-time shop in Rotterdam. Then chocolate liquorice will soon no longer be a crazy idea, but just as normal as regular liquorice.”



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.