The chocolate donuts They’re a excellent option if you are looking for a very easy dessert to do in Houseon few steps you will taste the exquisite flavor what does this have homemade bread accompanied by delicious special touch What does it give you? the chocolate, fall in love with this recipe that will amaze you. This recipe is for 8 servings and its degree of difficulty is low.

Ingredients to make chocolate donuts:

500 grams of all-purpose flour

150 grams of cocoa

3 tablespoons of liquid chocolate

1/2 teaspoon fine salt

60 grams of sugar

11 grams of fresh yeast

50 milliliters of warm water

6 eggs

300 grams of butter

Preparation mode:

In a bowl with enough space and with the help of a sieve or strainer, sift the flour 2 times to remove lumps, add the cocoa, sugar and fine salt, mixing the ingredients. Make a hole in the center going through the flour and add the eggs, mixing everything until integrated, in a separate glass mix the yeast with the warm water and once it begins to bubble, empty the mixture and integrate. Once the dough is integrated, add the butter at room temperature, kneading to integrate and also add the melted chocolate until the dough is completely painted. Let it rest for 40 minutes until it ferments and once it doubles its volume, cut a few pieces and make small spheres, remove the center with a cutter and flatten slightly to shape it. Bake for 10 minutes at 180°C and once the surface is golden, remove from the oven and let cool on a rack.

Tips for this recipe:

You can decorate with icing sugar for a better presentation.

Add chopped walnuts or almonds to the dough to enhance the flavor.

You can add maple syrup or other toppings to enhance the presentation of the donuts.

Don’t forget to eat in a balanced way and keep your lifestyle healthy.