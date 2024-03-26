Chocolate | Cocoa is becoming more expensive – Fazer is already looking for alternatives

Heavy rains and subsequent drought have ruined cocoa crops in Africa. Its effects reach as far as Finland.

Cocoa the price has skyrocketed recently. It has made chocolate manufacturers look for alternative raw materials and raise prices in Finland as well.

Bloomberg's on Tuesday, the price of cocoa rose above 10,000 dollars per ton for the first time ever. Cocoa futures prices have risen by about 60 percent in New York this month alone, and have more than doubled this year. On Monday, cocoa cost more than copper. Last year too, the price of cocoa rose by about 70 percent.

The reason for the price increase can be found mainly in two African countries, Ghana and Ivory Coast, which are the world's largest producers of cocoa beans. Produced in Ghana and Ivory Coast of the Financial Times (FT), two-thirds of the world's cocoa beans.

In both countries, the weather conditions have ruined the cocoa crops.

The El Niño weather phenomenon that started last year first brought heavy rains to the region. The humid conditions exposed the cocoa trees to plant diseases, and the cocoa beans rotted on the trees, says BBC. Since then, the area has been exceptionally dry.

El Niño, which repeats every few years, was last experienced in 2018–2019. It raises average temperatures and increases rainfall in some areas, but leaves other areas drier.

Climate change has long been warned of making it difficult to grow cocoa. It also strengthens the El Niño phenomenon.

The increased market prices have forced chocolate manufacturers to react. In February, for example, the American company Hershey's commented that pricing is one way to respond to the rise in cocoa prices. Mars, on the other hand, has reduced the size of its Galaxy chocolate bar without affecting its price, and some manufacturers have tried to replace the cocoa used in sweets with other raw materials, Bloomberg tells.

Also Finnish Fazer has taken measures to respond to the situation.

The company has already increased the prices of its products due to the rise in cocoa prices, says the CEO of Fazer Makeinte Lara Saulo.

Saulo does not comment further on how big the increases are being talked about. However, the pressure to raise prices will continue to be strong, as the share of cocoa in many of Fazer's products is significant, he says. Saulo emphasizes that no final decisions have been made regarding possible further price increases.

Fazer's increases may not be visible to the consumer immediately, as the company decides on the prices at which it sells its products to its own customers, i.e. retail stores.

According to Statistics Finland's consumer price index, chocolate became more expensive in February by 2.5 percent from a year ago. From February 2022, the price has risen by almost 18 percent.

Price increases in addition, Fazer has started researching what other raw materials could be used to replace cocoa.

“Of course, we're not going to compromise the quality of the products, but we're looking to see if there are products where we could get by with a little less cocoa or put some other raw material instead.”

So far, Fazer has not made any major changes to its products, as that would also require changing the packaging. Even under normal circumstances, the confectionery manufacturer may modify its recipes from time to time, because, for example, there may be differences in different batches of cocoa, which could affect the taste of the product without fine-tuning the recipe.

“But of course we also look at this from a cost perspective. We strive to be more precise within the limit values ​​that prescription allows.”

One option is to use it instead of cocoa or by mixing different grains with it. Last year, Fazer brought a grain-based chocolate bar for trial sale, and the second trial batch will be made available to consumers this spring, says Saulo.

“We haven't gotten the chocolate to taste quite the same as with cocoa, but the taste and mouthfeel are very similar.”

Saulo emphasizes that it is, however, a longer-term experimental development work that prepares for various future scenarios. In the short term, Fazer is not adding grain to chocolate or replacing cocoa with it in existing products.

For now according to Saulo, it doesn't look like the cocoa price pressure is easing, at least in the near future.

“Of course, sometimes high prices also increase the supply, but it takes a few years to grow cocoa trees. It will take some time before we get more crops.”

Now the operators of the industry are waiting for what kind of indications they will get about the success of the autumn cocoa harvest. If the situation does not ease, the rise in the price of cocoa may be more strongly reflected in the consumer's wallet as well.

“It is about such a big increase in the price of raw materials that we cannot avoid our own price increases. And although the store ultimately makes the decisions on consumer prices, I believe that there is also pressure to move costs forward in the chain.”

Update 26.3. at 10:28 p.m.: Added clarification to the news that, according to CEO Saulo, Fazer has not made any final decisions about possible further price increases.