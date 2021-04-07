Before you start to think I’m crazy, I want to clarify one thing: you can add cauliflower to a brownie and make it good. In fact, if – like me – the smell of boiled cauliflower drives you back just thinking about it, this is a good idea to include it in your diet without leaving your salary in an air freshener.

It is not the first time that at El Comidista we dared to incorporate greens and vegetables into sweet pastries: we already did it with this chocolate and eggplant cake and this beet and dried fruit sponge cake that pleasantly surprised many of our readers. In this case, the cauliflower replaces the flour almost entirely, providing consistency to the cake without its flavor becoming the protagonist, and respecting the touch of chocolate that is expected from a brownie.

But -for solidarity- I will confess that I also doubted the first time that my friend Helena Galdon I prepared this recipe. “I promise you it doesn’t taste like cauliflower, it’s a sweet brownie” -he told me. And he was right: see if it was good that I am here, sharing it with you.

The only difference compared to her recipe is that she used erythritol -a sweetener- to sweeten and I, who know that the rest of us mortals are not so used to this type of product, I have preferred to substitute it for 80 grams of medjul date paste . You can use your favorite sweetener, always keeping in mind that, depending on which one you use, you will have to adapt the amount so that it is not bland or excessively sweet.

Difficulty

Chop things up and turn on the oven.

Ingredients

300 g raw cauliflower

2 medium eggs

40 g peanut butter

10 g of pure cocoa powder

60 g of dark chocolate from 85%

15 g of almond flour.

80g medjoul date paste (or erythritol or sweetener to taste)

A handful of pecans and pistachios for garnish

Preparation

Turn the oven to 200ºC. While the oven heats up, put the chocolate in a double boiler and beat together with the egg and the peanut butter. Chop the cauliflower as finely as possible. It can be done with a knife, with a grater, or with a food processor. Add the cauliflower to the mixture of chocolate, egg and peanut butter and stir well. Add the erythritol or the date paste, the almond flour and the cocoa powder. Integrate all the elements well until they form a more or less homogeneous mass. Grease a baking dish with a little oil and pour the dough. Garnish with pistachios and walnuts. Let it cook in the oven at 200ºC for approximately 20/25 minutes. You can prick the brownie with a fork to see if the dough is still raw or not. Let cool before unmolding so that it does not break.

