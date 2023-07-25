The decree of Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) to regularize foreign cars at low prices angered some and made others happy in the automotive industry, the latter, who ask time and again that the deadline to regularize chocolate cars.

Currently the Last day to legalize chocolate cars in the Public Vehicular Registry (REPUVE) is September 31after the deadline was extended time and time again in the past as a strategic decision of the federal government.

This is how the question was born among Mexicans who still do not meet the requirements to nationalize their car assembled or manufactured in the United States or Canada and among those who are dedicated to importing vehicles from the USA to do business of buying and selling.

Will you postpone the deadline again after September 31, 2023? That is what many want to know despite the fact that we are just closing the month of July.

What we know

Let us remember that last June 30 was the previous deadline to regularize chocolate cars at a price of 2,500 pesos, but it was postponed as a measure to increase economic collection and to favor consumers.

Until now No official information has circulated about the possibility that the deadline day to carry out the legalization process for chocolate cars will be extended againEven so, there is a possibility that it will happen considering that next year there are presidential elections.

This also opens the option of not extending it again, since it could be considered propaganda in favor of the Together We Will Make History Coalition, made up of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena), the Labor Party (PT) and the Green Ecologist Party of Mexico (PVEM).

Just a few days before the end of the previous deadline, there was no talk about extending, there was only a little unofficial information from business groups that exerted pressure through the media, the official news arrived just hours before June 30.

This should also be taken into account for the option of deferring the last day once more.

Even so, we recommend that you take foresight and do not leave everything at the end. Prepare the requirements and make an appointment at REPUVE as soon as possible so that you can start the process of re-fulfilling your chocolate car.