There was much talk about a new extension in the chocolate car regularization process until the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection, Rosa Isela Rodríguez confirmed that The new deadline would be December 31.

Let us remember that the last day to legalize chocolate cars was this Saturday, September 30, although fortunately for millions of Mexicans the procedure can be carried out for at least three more months unless they expand the period again.

So far the program to nationalize vehicles assembled or manufactured in the United States or Canada has raised 4,507 million pesos, public resources that are and will be used in the rehabilitation of roads.

It is with this context that we will tell you how to regularize chocolate cars before the Public Vehicle Registry (REPUVE) prior to the new deadline December 31st.

How to regularize a chocolate car?

If you own a chocolate car and are wondering how to get it regularized before the new deadline in December, it is crucial that you follow some important steps to avoid future problems. Below, we explain the regularization process in a clear and concise manner.

◉ Step 1: Check your vehicle eligibility

Not all vehicles will be able to be nationalized and legally circulate on the roads of Mexico. The first filter is to check the car’s serial number, known as the Vehicle Identification Number (NIV). To be eligible, the VIN must begin with one of the numbers 1, 2, 3, 4 or 5.

If the serial number begins with another figure or letter, it is advisable to consider the option of selling the vehicle as soon as possible to recover part of the investment. You will avoid significant financial losses.

◉ Step 2: Confirm additional requirements

Once your vehicle meets the VIN requirement, you must check other eligibility criteria. You will not be able to submit it to the regularization process if it meets any of the following conditions:

– It is a model after 2016.

– It is luxury, sports or armored.

– Has a history related to crimes or reports regarding them.

– If your vehicle passes these filters, you are ready to continue with the regularization process.

◉ Step 3: Access the official website

Visit the official website for the regularization process: https://www.regularizaauto.sspc.gob.mx/. Here you will find the form necessary to start the process. Complete the following information:

– CURP of the owner.

– Owner’s zip code.

– Vehicle Identification Number (NIV).

– Payment reference.

In addition, you will have to provide information related to the point where you will carry out the procedure, name of the owner, RFC, data of the legal representative, origin of the payment and concept. In the last option, select ‘700163’.

◉ Step 4: Gather the required documents

For complete the regularization processyou must present the following documents:

– Printed electronic appointment.

– Vehicle ownership title.

– Recent proof of address (no older than three months).

– Official identification.

– Proof of payment.

– Demonstration under protest of telling the truth signed.

By following these steps and providing the required documentation, you will be able to carry out the regularization of your car chocolate before the new deadline in December 2023. Remember that complying with the legal requirements and processes is essential to avoid future problems and circulate legally. in Mexico.

Don’t miss this opportunity to regularize your vehicle!