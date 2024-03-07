You've probably already lost count of how many extensions there are. to the deadline stallequalize chocolate cars with the decree of Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) to 2,500 pesos and this March 7, the head of the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC), Rosa Icela Rodríguez Velázquez, announced that once again the last day was postponed.

This was announced in the morning conference of the Mexican president, where it was added that owners of cars manufactured or assembled in the United States, Canada, Asia and Europe will be able to legalize their cars after March 31.

The new deadline to regularize chocolate cars with AMLO decree It will be the last day of the president in the National Executive, that is, the program will continue for the rest of the six-year term, extending its extension to around two years.

At the time of breaking the news, Rodríguez Velázquez explained that the presidential decree cuts until March 4 a total of 120,634 vehicles with Mexican papers and a total amount collected of 5,301,585,000 pesos.

Already knowing that there will be good weather in the following months, doubts surely arose in you: How do I legalize chocolate carts from scratch?

Below we will explain it to you quickly and at the beginning of this article you will have a link to other publications that will provide more details and answer questions.

What are the taxes to import a car from the US?

Importing a car from the United States to Mexico involves a process that varies in duration and complexity. The total time of the procedure depends on factors such as the US state from which you begin the process, the customs agency you select to carry out the import, as well as the time it will take for the vehicle to arrive in Mexico from its point of origin.

As for the taxes and requirements, it is essential to know the costs associated with importation. Taxes include 10% of the value of the vehicle as part of the General Import Tax, 16% of the cost for VAT, the Customs Processing Fee (DTA), the cost of prevalidation, the VAT of prevalidation, and the customs agent's commission for processing.

In addition, it should be taken into account that for new vehicles, the import cost amounts to 20% of the value of the unit, a procedure that can only be carried out by dealerships registered with the laws.

Requirements

– The vehicle must be 8 or 9 years old (the vehicle year is updated every 11/01)

– At the time of publishing this article, only 2014 and 2015 cars can be used, after November 1, 2023, only 2015 and 2016 cars.

– Cars must be manufactured or assembled in the United States, Canada or Mexico.

– If the cars do not meet these requirements, they can only be imported by an established dealership-type company.