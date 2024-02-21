The automotive industry has had drastic changes in recent months, especially in the pre-owned sector, due to the program to regularize chocolate cars at 2,500 pesos with the decree of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO).

If you follow the topic constantly, you already know that the biggest constant on the topic is the extensions, so today we will answer, among other things: When is the deadline to legalize my chocolate car in Mexico at a low price?

Below we will give you the answer, we will only add that do not trust yourself, this time a postponement to the last day to nationalize foreign cars manufactured or assembled in the United States, Canada, Asia and Europe does not seem so close.

Therefore, later in this DEBATE article we will explain a summary of the steps to follow to regularize a car chocolate prior to the deadline.

Without further ado, here you come. Next March 31 is the last day to obtain papers for your illegal vehicle with the decree by AMLO. Do not waste time!

Now yes, what was promised is a debt.

How to legalize chocolate cars in 2024?

Although time is of the essence, it is still possible to start the process, and to ensure effective management, it is essential to understand certain key aspects.

Which Chocolate Cars are not Legalizable?

– Luxury.

– Sports.

– Handcrafted armored.

– Under investigation.

– They do not meet mechanical and environmental protection characteristics.

– Capacity greater than 10 passengers.

– Model older than 2018.

– Imported after October 19, 2021.

How to Get an Appointment at Repuve?

To schedule an appointment in a Repuve module, provide the following information on the official website:

– CURP of the applicant.

– – NIV of the vehicle.

Postal Code.

– Email.

– Phone number.

Documents Required in Repuve:

– Property title or invoice proving ownership.

– Printed image of the NIV.

– Valid official identification.

– Proof of address.

– Signed manifesto under oath.

– Proof of payment for 2,500 Mexican pesos (multiple SAT payment form).

– Printed proof of appointment in the Public Vehicle Registry (REPUVE).