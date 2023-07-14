If you like regularize your car chocolate before the deadline during the next month of september there are some features and requirements that your imported vehicle must have. today you will know which cars will be rejected to legalize.

Avoid making useless turns in the Public Vehicular Registry (REPUVE), since it is highly probable that you will be able to make an appointment even if your auto chocolate does not meet the basic requirements to submit to the nationalization process.

Prepare the 2,500 pesos that the regularization process costs and prepare the rest of the requirements that you will read later so that the process goes smoothly, so your car can circulate through all the streets of the country without problems with the authorities.

Now yes, let’s go with what you come looking for, which chocolate cars cannot be regularized with the decree signed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF).

Cars that cannot be legalized in July 2023

In the regularization procedure for vehicles manufactured or assembled in Mexico, the United States and Canada, there are certain requirements that must be met in order to ensure that the car complies with the pertinent rules and regulations.

One of the determining factors is the vehicle’s serial number, also known as the VIN. If the identification number starts with a letter, unfortunately it will not be possible submit it to the regularization process.

On the contrary, only those that start with numbers from 1 to 5 can be considered.

Another CThe category of cars facing limitations are those that are electric, luxurious, sporty or armored.. These cannot be regularized due to the restrictions imposed by the competent authorities.

Furthermore, it is important to note that Only those vehicles that are from the 2018 model backwards can be regularized.

Likewise, the vehicles without documents Complete or in poor condition cannot be legalized either. These restrictions are applied to ensure the legitimacy and safety of imported vehicles.

Finally, it is essential to highlight that imported cars must comply with the environmental protection standards established in the decree signed in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF). This ensures that imported vehicles do not have a negative impact on the environment.

List of chocolate cars that can NOT be regularized:

• Serial number beginning with a letter.

• Electric, luxury, sports and armored cars.

• 2018 model or newer.

• Without complete documents.

• Bad conditions.

• That do not comply with standards of care for the environment.

