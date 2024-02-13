Will March 31 be the deadline for regularize chocolate cars in 2024? We do not know, it is unpredictable, due to the recent history of extensions, what we do know is that there are lovers of other people's things and profiteers who scam those seeking to legalize their foreign car before the Public Vehicle Registry (Repuve).

These Scammers carry out fraud mainly on older adults and other inhabitants who do not have knowledge about the operating rules of the presidential decree to regularize chocolate cars that AMLO published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF).

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

Here we will tell you in what is this fraud. With data from how much they can steal from you, how to avoid it, how they usually attract victims and some more that will be important to prevent your money from falling into the wrong hands.

Frequent victims and three main scams

The process to nationalize cars manufactured or assembled in the United States (USA), Canada, Asia or Europe begins digitally by registering and obtaining an appointment on the REPUVE website. A step that not all older adults know how to do without help.

It is precisely there when profiting people approach through different means to offer security services. advisors in exchange for a 'moderate price'and well, it's okay if you want to pay for something that is free, but at your own risk.

So far so good, but there is a second service that some scammers offer that goes beyond the rules in the legalization of chocolate cars: They assure that they can advance the process so that the appointment is faster.

On the other hand, there are also those who They affirm that they will be able to legalize a car that does not meet the requirements minimum requirements in presidential decree. Below you will find them in case you have questions.

The above is even worse than the second hoax mentioned. Because? Because there is no one who can do it, not even the bosses of the bosses of the bosses in state governments. Well, that's according to the operating rules, haha.

Here are the three main forms of 'scam':

– Unnecessary advice.

– Rush appointments.

– Legalize cars that do not meet requirements.

How much do they ask for and how to avoid scams?

The criminals They request an amount that ranges between 5 thousand and 8 thousand Mexican pesosequivalent to approximately 292.75 and 468.4 US dollars based on the February 2024 exchange rate.

Before becoming a victim of these online criminal practices, it is essential to keep in mind that the government institutions in charge of managing appointments, such as REPUVE, do not provide services of this type. Don't fall into the trap of paying third parties to speed up the process.

Another common way for criminals to attract victims is social networks. Skip those ads about counseling services if you don't see a serious profile, and even if you do, go to an established REPUVE module to ask if they consider it trustworthy.

At DEBATE we recommend you read our articles explaining how to do the procedure step by step and not pay for something free.

Don't be overwhelmed, senior. It is not as complex as it seems. Will you be able to do it. If you think you do not have the capacity, go to a place where they rent computers by the hour (internet or cyber cafe) and ask the person in charge to help you in exchange for payment. He will surely charge you much less than a social media consultant.

Requirements

What is promised is a debt, here is the list with the requirements that your vehicle must comply with if you want to regularize it with the REPUVE chocolate car program in 2024:

– NIV correspondence: It is essential that the Vehicle Identification Number aligns with the manufacturing or assembly process.

– Age of the car: Vehicles must be at least 5 years old compared to the year of final import to be considered.

– Vehicle classification: Those classified as luxurious, sports or armored are excluded, according to specific criteria.

– Environmental regulatory compliance: Vehicles must comply with the environmental regulations in force in Mexico to be considered for regularization.

– Legal history: Those with a history of theft or who are involved in judicial investigations, both in Mexico and abroad, will be discarded.