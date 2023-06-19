if you have a chocolate car in the garage or parked outside your house and you want legalize it so that it can circulate without problem through all the streets of the country, you will know that Friday June 30 is the deadline to complete the procedure in the Public Vehicular Registry (REPUVE).

The last day is approaching, do not waste time and before making the appointment contemplate What are the requirements to regularize your car chocolate without REPUVE returning you.

Keep in mind what you will read below so that the process is as fast as possible, you can avoid courage and even get around those who try to scam you with false promises.

The most common frauds on foreign cars are exchanging money for allegedly legalizing models that do not meet requirements, serial numbers that do not fall within the regulations, and for accelerating the speed of the process.

None of this is possible, if you have any questions, contact or attend the REPUVE module closest to your home.

Requirements for chocolate cars in June

If you live in one of these states, what you will read below will help you, that is where there are modules to nationalize foreign vehicles manufactured or assembled in Canada or the United States (USA):

• Lower California

• Baja California Sur

• New Lion

• Nayarit

• Michoacan

• Tamaulipas

• Durango

• Sound

The first thing you should take into account is the year of the car, it should not be older than five from the current 2023. With that in mind, make sure that the serial number (VIN) does not start with a letter .

If you start with 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 you can be nationalized in REPUVE.

Below are the basic requirements so that the government agency does not return you when you attend your appointment. We recommend first ensuring that you fulfill each one and then obtaining a date to attend.

• He Vehicle Identification Number of the car must correspond to the one manufactured or assembled in Mexico, the United States or Canada with a number from 1 to 5.

• He car model It must be 5 or more years prior to the one in which the definitive importation is made.

• It must not be a luxury, sports or armored model.

• Must comply with the environmental standards valid in Mexico.

• Must not be involved in theft or be part of judicial investigations.