Mexico.- As DEBATE informed you opportunely, the program to legalize chocolate cars in Mexico was extended from March 31 to June, but did you know that Is there a way to get your regularization payment back??

Not many people knew about the possibility of the government returning the money from your payment to legalize a chocolate car, therefore, they probably do not know who enjoys this benefit either. Here the most important requirement.

We will not go around the subject much, the The only requirement for you to deposit the 2,500 pesos what did you pay is to have completed the regularization process (appointment and payment) during the year 2022this, according to the Public Vehicular Registry (Repuve).

Now the best part, how to request a refund. All you have to do is go to the



corresponding instances, such as one of the modules installed in your city.

If you have any questions about the process, you can contact us by email.or ‘[email protected]’, or to the Repuve telephone number of your city or state. Below are the number of some entities.

Consider that the communication is during office hours.

Repuve Sinaloa: 667 714 44 60 Ext. 4400

Repuve BCS: 800 737 88 33

Repúve Sonora: 800 737883 1

Repuve Nuevo Leon: 8120209269

Repuve Durango: 6184564009

What do I need to regularize a chocolate car?

If you think of legalizing a foreign car, do not trust that the period expires in June, hurry to meet these requirements: