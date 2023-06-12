The automotive industry is one of the most important markets for the Mexican economy, its value is such that it is one of the best positioned countries in Latin America, therefore, the decree of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to regularize chocolate cars at a low price was one of the best decisions of his six-year term for many Mexicans.

The Public Vehicular Registry (REPUVE) works at forced marches to satisfy the demand for the legalization of chocolate cars, but, Did you know that there are some reasons why you will not be able to complete the process this June?

First of all, it is important to remind you that this month of June is the last to be able to take advantage of the cost of 2,500 pesos in the process. After that, you will be able to make Mexican a car assembled in the United States and Canada, but with the previous characteristics.

If you want to know about the requirements to regularize your chocolate car in Mexico, keep reading until the end, in addition, we will also point out the reasons why REPUVE will return you home sad or angry.

Avoid wasting time and comply perfectly with each of the points to have a green light.

Why can’t I legalize my chocolate car in June?

Not any foreign-made vehicle can be nationalized, this is the first thing you should keep in mind. It might seem insignificant, but make sure the serial number (VIN in English) starts not with a letter.

those who can undergo the process are serial numbers starting with 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5. The number 3 corresponds to those assembled or manufactured in the Mexican Republic, those that start with 2 in Canada, while the numbers 1, 4 and 5 originated in the United States.

With this in mind, let’s now move on to the three reasons why you will not be able to legalize your chocolate car this June 2023.

According to Gustavo Sánchez Hernández, general director of the Tax Administration Service of Baja

California, these are the three main reasons why citizens fail to carry out the process in the REPUVE offices of said northern entity.

• Fake or cloned title.

• The customer is cheated.

• Car of European origin.

The first refers to false or cloned titles due to an unprovable origin of a car or one whose serial number is not among those accepted for the process.

The second talks about people who offer to regularize a faster chocolate car in exchange for money, or, failing that, legalize one that does not meet the requirements. Do not get carried away by this scam modus operandi.

The third point, which could be related to the previous one, talks about vehicles whose serial number indicates European manufacture. There are people who fell into disinformation networks about it.