Mexico.- The regularization of ‘chocolate cars’ in Mexico remains a relevant issue for many owners of imported cars in the United States, Canada and other countries. Despite the fact that the deadline for the process has been extended in 14 entities of the country, some with the title ‘salvage’ may not be legalized.

The term ‘salvage’ refers to those vehicles that have suffered serious or severe damage, but can still be repaired and sold. However, there are different denominations under this title that cannot be regularized in Mexico.

Next to list of chocolate cars that cannot be regularized in the Republic:

DLR Salvage

Salvage Parts Only

Lemon Salvage

Salvage Letter Parts Only

Flood Savage

Salvage CERT Lemon Law Buyback

It is important to be careful when purchasing an imported vehicle and verify that the invoice does not contain this denomination, since it could be a sign of a scam that would make you lose money.

Until February 20, more than a million “chocolate cars” had been regulated in 143 modules, which has left a collection of 3 billion pesos for patching programs, according to information from the Federal Government.

The entities where the procedure can still be carried out They are Baja California, Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, Sonora, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Zacatecas, Sinaloa, Durango, Jalisco, Nayarit, Michoacán and Puebla, with a deadline for processing on March 31, 2023.

In short, the regulation of ‘chocolate cars’ it continues to be a relevant issue in Mexico, especially for those owners of imported vehicles.

It’s important to put attention on some vehicles with ‘salvage’ titles will not be able to be regularizedso it is necessary to carefully check the invoice when purchasing a vehicle.