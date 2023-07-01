Attention owners of chocolate cars! The deadline to regularize your vehicle of foreign origin was extended until the end of September by presidential decree, but, How much will you pay to legalize your car with the new extension?

If you have doubts about cost to regularize chocolate cars after the last day was postponedwhich was scheduled for June 30, don’t move.

Before continuing, we will tell you some information that you should know to carry out the process without any problem. Avoid problems, not being returned to the Public Vehicular Registry module (REPUVE) closest to you.

If your foreign vehicle is a 2016 or earlier model, manufactured or assembled in Mexico, the United States or Canada, and has vehicle identification numbers (NIV) 1, 2, 3, 4 or 5, also, if it is not luxury, sporty or armored, you meet the basic requirements for the process.

Price to legalize a car and steps to do it

First of all, get an appointment online through the official REPUVE portal. Make sure you have the following documents on hand: owner’s CURP, postal code, NIV and payment reference.

Generate the payment reference by completing all the data required in the corresponding form, including information about customs, the name of the owner, RFC, data of the legal representative, origin of payment and concept. Do not forget to select the appropriate option in the payment concept.

The next point of interest is the cost, now yes, what interests you today. Despite the extension, the price to carry out the regularization is still 2,500 pesosso you must be prepared to cover this amount.

Once you have obtained your appointment and gathered all the required documents, go to the Repuve module to complete the regularization process.

Don’t forget to bring your printed electronic citation, vehicle title, recent proof of address, government ID, pay stub, and a signed statement under oath to tell the truth.

R.Remember to be prepared both in terms of documentation and financiallyto avoid setbacks and legalize your foreign vehicle.

Take advantage of this opportunity, since President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) published a decree in the Official Gazette of the Federation establishing a three-month extension for the process of regularization.