whatHow long will the decree to regularize cars in Mexico remain IN FORCE?? It is a question that many ask around the nationalization of chocolate cars in the Public Vehicular Registry (REPUVE).

As you know, DEBATE follower, the deadline has changed several timesTherefore, today we bring you the exact day that you will no longer be able to legalize your chocolate car with the decree AMLO’s presidential

Since President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that there would be a Fourth Transformation (4T) program to regularize foreign cars at a low price, many sang victory over the opportunity to legalize the status of their vehicle and others to do business with imports.

Some investors did it by moving immediately, while owners also obtained Mexican papers for their car made or assembled in Mexico, the United States, or Canada.

Deadline to regularize cars in 2023

It is not the first time that the deadline to regularize chocolate cars in Mexico has been extended, but according to the authorities it will be the last. The final day for the nationalization of foreign cars will be September 30.

That is why you must be attentive to what is said in official channels of government agencies.

Although society in general has received deadline extensions well, not everyone agrees.

For its part, the Mexican Association of Automotive Distributors (AMDA), through its President Guillermo Rosales, It has been incredulous that the new deadline can be specified in the month of September 2023.

Furthermore, he highlighted earththat the process has been politicized ahead of the next elections presidential elections in 2024, where the person occupying the executive power after López Obrador will be elected by national vote.