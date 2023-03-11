The little-known meaning of the asterisks on your American visa | VIDEO

Mexico.- The March 31 is the last day to regularize chocolate cars in MexicoIf you want to take advantage of the decree signed by Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) take advantage of this publication. A Definitive guide to legalize foreign cars from Canada and the United States.

Without further ado, the first step to regularize chocolate cars is to ensure that the unit complies with the characteristics established by the Ministry of Economy

Requirements may change slightly depending on the state where the procedure is carried out, but you can consider the following as a general guide.

First step: Can my car be legalized?

Yes, it can be legalized and You must ensure that it meets these requirements Before formally starting the process:

That the vehicle is a 2016 model or earlier.

That it has not been reported stolen or has a history of recovering theft.

That it does not have modifications in the engine, chassis or suspension that modify the original characteristics of the vehicle.

That is not luxury, sports, electric or armored.

Must be manufactured or assembled in Mexico, Canada, or the United States.

It must comply with current SEMARNAT regulations.

Its maximum capacity must be 10 people, driver included.

It can be gasoline, diesel or seed-diesel (Hybrid).

It should not be restricted for circulation

It is important to verify these requirements before starting the regularization process for chocolate cars, since if the vehicle does not meet them, it will not be eligible for the process.

Most of the above points are basic, but based on our experience with those interested in the subject, there is a common question: How do I know if my car was assembled in Mexico, Canada or the United States?

Easy. See the serial number.

What is “serial number”?

You can tell where it was assembled by the serial number, which will usually be on the front of the dash, on the trim, or on the engine. If it is not, you can see it on the circulation card or on the registration papers.

The serial number contains 17 numbers and letters, in the United States it is known as VIN (Vehicle Identification Number).

The cars that can be legalized are those that begin with the number 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5.

Numbers 1, 4 and 5 correspond to cars manufactured or assembled in the United States, number 2 corresponds to Canada and number 3 to Mexico.

Be careful with this If the serial number or VIN begins with a letter or a number OTHER THAN “1, 2, 3, 4 and 5”, it means that the car was manufactured in another country. You will not be able to submit it to the regularization process of chocolate cars.

Second step: how do I make an appointment?

It is not as complicated as it seems, you just have to enter the link ‘https://www.regularizaauto.sspc.gob.mx/‘, write your CURP and follow the instructions. Take your time to select the module that best suits you.

Don’t know how to make your appointment at REPUVE? Relax, below you have point by point how to do it.

To make an appointment in Repuve and complete the regularization process of a “chocolate” car In Mexico, you can follow the following steps:

walkthrough for dating

Enter the website of the Public Vehicular Registry (Repuve) and select the option ‘Schedule your appointment’.

Select the type of procedure you want to carry out and complete the required fields with the corresponding information, such as the vehicle identification number (NIV), the vehicle license plate, the state where the procedure will be carried out, among others.

Select the date and time available for your appointment. It is important to verify that the selected date and time does not interfere with other commitments you have scheduled.

Enter your personal information, such as your full name, phone number, and email. It is important to provide accurate and updated information, as this will be used to confirm your appointment and send you information about the regularization process.

Review and confirm the information provided, and select the option to generate your appointment.

Once your appointment has been generated, you will receive an email or text message with its confirmation. It is important that you bring this confirmation in print or in digital format on the day of your appointment.

It is important to mention that the availability of appointments in Repuve may vary depending on the state where the procedure is carried out and the demand for services, so it is advisable to schedule your appointment in advance.

Hurry up! There is little left for the deadline for the legalization of foreign cars from Canada and the United States.

Remember that the regularization of these vehicles only applies in the following 14 states of the Mexican Republic:

zacatecas

Tamaulipas

sinaloa

sonorous

Puebla

New Lion

Nayarit

Michoacan

Jalisco

Durango

Coahuila

Chihuahua

Baja California Sur

lower california

Step 3: What are the requirements and cost?

If you are interested in legalizing your chocolate car before March 31deadline day, meets the following requirements ASAP.

Ownership title or invoice of the car.

Printed image of the Vehicle Identification Number (NIV).

official identification.

Proof of address (not older than three months).

Manifesto under protest to tell the truth signed.

Proof of payment 2 thousand 500 pesos corresponding to the procedure.

Printed REPUVE appointment receipt.

Step 4: Enjoy

Once you have completed the process of regularizing your chocolate car in Mexico, the next step is to make sure that you keep the payments and documentation of the vehicle in order.

Among the obligations that you have as the owner of a regularized vehicle are the payment of vehicle ownership, verification (if required in your state), mandatory civil liability insurance and respecting traffic and road safety regulations.

It is also important to be aware of any changes or updates to the regulations and requirements for foreign vehicles, in order to avoid violations or legal problems in the future.

Extra fact: Which cars cannot be legalized?

The SALVEGE title cars you shouldn’t buy to prevent fraud are: DLR Salvage, Salvage Parts Only, Lemon Salvage, Salvage Letter Parts Only, Flood Savage, and Salvage CERT Lemon Law Buyback.

If you have any doubts about those who cannot be legalized with the AMLO decree, here is a list: