Not all people in Mexico have enough money to buy a new agency car or even a second-hand national one, which is why the Mexican government launched the program that allows the so-called chocolate cars to be regularized.

Chocolate cars, as you should already know, are those that are illegally introduced into the Mexican Republic, mainly from the United Statesalthough they come from other countries.

Not having Mexican papers, these foreign vehicles do not pay stickers or platesIn addition, they are used by criminals to commit all kinds of crimes, since they do not have Mexican license plates.

Now, we’ll tell you right away 5 fundamental things you should know to be able to regularize your chocolate car

Chocolate cars: 5 essential things to regularize your car before the deadline

Deadline

First of all, something essential is to know the deadline to carry out the process. In this case, a few days ago it was announced that The deadline to regularize chocolate cars is until next Julythat is, a four-month extension was given to the previously decreed date, since it had previously been indicated that it would be until March 31 when the process could be carried out.

Cars that enter the regularization

For its part, according to the decree published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF), only the chocolate cars of origin or assembly of the United States, Canada, Germany, South Korea and Japan.

In addition to this, the regularization program also includes foreign cars that do not have a theft report, are not related to crimes or criminal investigations. Cars model 2016 and below and that have been introduced into Mexico before October 19, 2021 will also be regularized..

Requirements

The requirements for the regularization of chocolate cars are the following:

First of all, in order to regularize your chocolate vehicle before the Mexican government, first of all you must make an appointment with the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC). To do this, put in the search engine “reguralizacionsspc”.

In order to register your appointment, you will be asked for the following information:

applicant’s CURP

Vehicle VIN

Postal Code

Email

a phone number

After you have scheduled the appointment to regularize your chocolate car, you will have to go to the regularization center of the Vehicle Public Registry depending on the entity where you live. You will need to bring the following documents to this site:

Document proving the ownership of the chocolate car (property title or invoice)

Printed image of the VIN (tracing or photograph)

Valid official identification

Proof of address

Manifesto under oath to tell the truth signed

Proof of payment for a total amount of 2,500 Mexican pesos (multiple form of payment SAT)

Printed proof of appointment from the Public Vehicular Registry (REPUVE)

Avoid scams

You must keep in mind that you must Avoid hiring the services of so-called “coyotes”who assure you that they can speed up the regularization process, since it may be a fraud.

Don’t waste time

Finally, it is essential that you do not waste time to regularize your chocolate vehicle, because although the program extends until next July 2023, it is important to have the documentation in order, especially to be able to process insurance for the car.