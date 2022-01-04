Tony’s Chocolonely, known for its popular chocolate bars, is in favor of a sugar tax, the company announced. It was preceded by a lengthy discussion, says CEO Henk Jan Beltman.











The company behind Tony’s Chocolonely’s popular bars is in favor of a sugar tax. Health is more important than ever the reasoning, and as the makers write: ‘Let’s face it, our chocolate owes a large part of its cracking and taste to sugar. Between 27 and 54.5 percent, depending on the bar.’

It is mandatory for tobacco companies to put a warning on the packaging, but it is not usual in circles of candy manufacturers to point out the dangers of sugar. And certainly not to honestly admit that eating your product is harmful to your health. “I think it’s mainly a marketing ploy?” is the first reaction of Elif Stepman, campaigner at Foodwatch. “It is also easy to lobby for a sugar tax after the government has announced in the coalition agreement that there will be a tax.” Stepman has mixed feelings about the openness. “On the one hand, not many companies do this. On the other hand, we see that more and more companies are piggybacking on sustainable and health trends.”

Retail expert Paul Moers speaks of an ‘insane and completely unsuccessful action’. “This is very different from cigarettes. Every cigarette you smoke is harmful, while sugar only happens if you eat too much of it.” Mors thinks the timing to come up with such a statement is ‘walking along’. “Why not two years ago? That would have been stronger. I’m willing to bet that a company like Mars is doing everything it can to stop this.” Moers has nothing further to say about the bars. “It’s excellent chocolate.”

‘We are part of the sugar problem’, writes chief chocolate officer Henk Jan Beltman of Tony’s Chocolonely on his LinkedIn. In a telephone explanation, he explains that the decision to make this plea is not without a history. “We want to get illegal labor out of the cocoa world. In addition, we cannot deny that sugar provides calories in the chocolate to many consumers who do not need those calories. We’ve had a lot of internal discussion about it.”

Beltman makes the comparison with champagne. “Is it less festive if excise duties are levied on it?” The timing – why now and not before – is related to the extra tax that the new cabinet wants to levy on sugary drinks. Now is the time for a plea for a sugar tax, according to Beltman. ,,We may not have the most foresight, but when you wake up you have to start thinking. He also points out that it has become clear in recent times during the covid pandemic that being overweight puts extra pressure on health care. The coalition agreement states that it will be looked into in due course to see whether the tax will be broadened, but Tony’s would like it a little faster.

“We are a strange organization,” says Beltman. “A bit of an odd one out in our industry. We are not concerned with turnover, but with impact.” He admits that the company has to grow in terms of turnover to make that impact. He believes that ‘you can feel remorse when you send so much sugar into society’. “When you see how many trucks of liquid sugar we use… It is unfortunately an illusion to think that you can make the same taste with sugar substitutes.”

Beltman does not believe in smaller packaging. “Then you can sell them at secondary schools,” he says, knowing what happens then: then students just buy two. “I see that in my own children.”

