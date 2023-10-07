Well-known brand chocolate bars withdrawn from supermarkets: pieces of glass together with cocoa

The chocolate we know it’s a dessert that’s difficult to say no to: whether for a snack, breakfast or after dinner. Nobody knows how to give it up. And if consumed in the right quantities, even chocolate can have a beneficial effect: some studies have demonstrated this and have highlighted how, first of all, chocolate is able to stimulate the good mood. It is certainly no coincidence that during periods of high stress we are led to consume a greater quantity of this food. But beyond that, as the online site points out The Land of Taste, chocolate, especially dark chocolate with a high percentage of cocoa, is able to cooperate with the well-being of the cardiac vascular system, therefore on the heart and arteries. In short, he could be a great ally, but few people know about it yet

READ ALSO: Industrial biscuits, health alarm: here are the brands to avoid

Chocolate and food controls

As the online site underlines, “foodstuffs, before being placed on the market, must pass a series of quality and safety checks: we are not only talking about possible bacteriological contamination, but also physical”. As happened in this specific case, where pieces of glass were detected inside the chocolate.

Here are the recalled products

According to what the online site writes, the alarm was raised in Great Britain, but it also put the Italian chocolate trade on alert. Specifically, “the article is the protagonist of the recall Hotel Chocolat Choose Your Poisonsold in the iconic form of a glass flask with cork stopper: following checks, the product was immediately recalled from the market, for the safety of all consumers”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

