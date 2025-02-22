The best chocolateros in the world often recommend to diners to eat their chocolates a few days after producing them. Does chocolate spoil? The answer is complicated, but one thing is clear. Once you buy the best chocolate that money can buy you will want to keep that delicious intact.

“A chocolate is a fresh product, with filling and a certain degree of humidity. The flavors lose power over time. If there is something that I would like people to know, it is that you have to see a chocolate as you see a cake. I do not know Buy a cake to eat it in three weeks, “explains Estelle Tracy, a chocolate sommelier of Philadelphia that has organized hundreds of tastings.

The best chocolateros accelerate the delivery of their chocolates, often a few days after being made. However, if you have bought chocolate as a gift, either for Valentine’s Day or a birthday, you may not eat it instantly. Wired consulted Melissa Copper, internationally renowned chocolate and chocolate teacher. We ask you for advice on the best ways to keep tasty and fresh chocolate; Tracy also shared some tricks to assess whether the chocolate of the cupboard is already expired.

Photography: Melissa Coppel

Treat chocolate well and you will return your favor

Keep in mind that the chocolate tablet does not usually “spoil” like fruit. “In general terms, chocolate is a very stable product,” Cooper explains, before entering scientific. Bacteria, yeasts and all those unpleasant things that make food spoil need moisture to be happy. Food scientists classify the probability that a food spoils checking their “water activity”, essentially, the humidity of a food, on a scale of 0 to 1.

Everything that is below 0.60 is considered a dry and durable product, very likely to develop unwanted passengers. A chocolate tablet sounds quite dry: between 0.30 and 0.40, the same range as cough and salty cookies pills. A black chocolate tablet is preserved months and months. But that does not mean that chocolate tablets are not fragile. Over time, the upper temperatures 21 ° C, or an ambient humidity greater than 50%, will begin to separate the fats and sugars of chocolate, ruining its texture.

To avoid this, most chocolateros recommend storing chocolate at temperatures between 15 and 18 degrees ° C. Watch the moisture and save the chocolate tightly. As with other foods that contain fat, such as cheese, chocolate love to absorb odors of the fridge or basement if you allow it.