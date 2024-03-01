













The world of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth It is quite large so some kind of vehicle is necessary to navigate it easily. This is where the trusty Chocobo comes in, always ready to take us to our destination.. Here we tell you how you can get it.

The first Chocobo Final Fantasy VII Rebirth It's pretty easy to find. In fact, it is part of the main missions, so you don't have to worry about running out of it. After a small minigame that involves sneaking up on him to ride him, you'll be able to call him at any time.

As you know, the open world of this installment is divided into different regions, each of them has its own version of the enormous bird. If you want to find the one for each region, be sure to activate Chadley's towers, as some of them will make their marker appear on the map.

Once you head to Chocobo's marker you will be able to capture it. Those from various regions involve a small minigame before they are put at your service, while others are simply given to you for advancing the story of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

Something you should take into account is that these animals also have different abilities depending on the region. There are some that are capable of climbing walls, others can use giant mushrooms to catapult themselves and finally there are others with the ability to glide through the air.. Are you ready to ride your Chocobo?

How do Chocobo stops work in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth?

Other additions to make the exploration of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth more agile are the Chocobo stops. These are similar to bus stops. Once we activate them, they work to rest our characters and as fast travel points.

As you explore you will meet little Chocobo chicks who will guide you to a nearby stop. Once there, all you have to do is raise the sign that is on the floor and you will be free to use it. You must take into account that to rest on them you need mattresses, which you can buy, make or find on your adventures. With this you will be able to replenish all your health and magic points before continuing your exploration.

