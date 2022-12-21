Chocobo GP, the racing game for Nintendo Switch featuring characters from Final Fantasy released last March, has come to an end. No, Square Enix won’t shut down the servers, but still decided to stop support. The publisher has announced that there will be no more updates prominent following Season 5, which kicks off today.

This means that there will be no new characters or maps in the future. Season 5 is also the last to use Prize Pass tiers (essentially structured like the tiers in any Battle Pass). The leaderboards will remain in effect, like the off-season. As for Mythril, the game’s premium currency, it has been removed from sale on Nintendo eShop.

Who is still in possession of Mythril he will be able to spend it until the shop disappears on January 6, 2023. After that, all Mythril will no longer be valid. The shop will continue to have items in exchange for Mythril during Season 5, but once it ends the items will be added to the Ticket or Gil shops so you don’t have to spend Mythril. If you missed the Season 1-4 items, this could be your chance to pick them up.

Chocobo GP it will remain playablebut considering the type of game it could be abandoned by its players since there will be no more dedicated news.

It is not the first game that Square Enix blocks in the field of game as a service, Final Fantasy 7 The First Soldier will also be closed: here is the end date of the mobile online game.