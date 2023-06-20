After the live service period ended with little success, Chocobo GP has been republished by SQUARE ENIX in full version on Nintendo Switch. This new version of the game can be purchased for €49.99 and contains all the content up to Season 5. Furthermore, it no longer features the microtransaction system and allows you to obtain all the unlockable items through the normal course of the game.

The version Quarrel of the title, which was available to download for free, has been removed from the eShop and cannot be downloaded again by those who added it to their collection. Owning players can purchase the game via an upgrade to the full version available on the eShop.

This is a new attempt by SQUARE ENIX to relaunch a title that has been penalized in large part by its microtransaction system and live service structure, but it may already be too late to salvage, despite the popularity of the franchise FINAL FANTASY and the imminent launch of the sixteenth numbered chapter.

Source: Nintendo eShop Street Nintendo Soup