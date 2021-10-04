During the panel of SQUARE ENIX during the Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online, now concluded, there was also talk of the recently announced Chocobo GP, with the game director Akihiko Maeda that anticipated the presence of at least 20 characters. Although their identities were not revealed at the time, Maeda still wanted to engage viewers from home by asking which characters from FINAL FANTASY would like to find.

The presentation also did not miss some more substantial information on the game mechanics, including the possibility of enhancing the spells (eg: from Fira to Firaga), as well as some character-specific abilities. When one of the players uses one of the various skills, a symbol will appear above the head of their character, in order to give a small signal to other users to counter or try not to take it in full.

Among the questions asked by the spectators a Maeda, one specifically asked if the game would receive DLC in case of great sales, and although the answer was a simple “good question!“, No additional details have been added.

Chocobo GP is coming up Nintendo Switch in the course of 2022. If you missed the images and gameplay spread, we refer you to the appropriate news, while below we offer you the video of the complete panel at TGS 2021 Online.

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Siliconera