Page Twitter franchise officer FINAL FANTASY reveals that SQUARE ENIX released the game for free on mobile Chocobo GP ‘, the first spin-off of the title Chocobo GP coming for Nintendo Switch. You can download it by following these links: Google Play – App Store.

Chocobo GP ‘, the free spin-off app of the upcoming kart racer #ChocoboGP on Nintendo Switch gets much more kweh-zy and challenging as you progress.

Think you’re up for the challenge? Let’s see how far you can get!

Play now on iOS and Android. pic.twitter.com/HXoLDDDfuC

– FINAL FANTASY (@FinalFantasy) January 20, 2022