Cádiz is enjoying its Christmas holiday week. However, one of the footballers left the match against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu with an injury that prevented him from finishing the match. As announced on Radio Cádiz, the Catracho striker suffers a small fibrillar tear. He is the striker with the best guarantee in the team today.

Despite the fact that the ailment is not serious, the footballer is going to miss a series of matches. At least, Choco Lozano will not be able to participate safely in the first three matches that the yellows will face in the resumption of the competition after Christmas. The forward will not be against Sevilla on January 3 at the Nuevo Mirandilla and he will not be able to travel to Madrid to be part of the Copa del Rey game against Fuenlabrada on Three Kings Day. In the match against Osasuna, the player is also expected to drop.

From there, it all depends on the extent of the break and the time it takes to fully recover. This loss will cause headaches for coach Álvaro Cervera, since, currently, the Honduran is the striker who is most fit. His position, everything points to, will be filled by Álvaro Negredo, who is usually the one who replaces Lozano in games. The coach also has Rubén Sobrino, Osmajic and Andone in his ranks. However, these last two players are not counting on much prominence.