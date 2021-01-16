The television host Mandros ‘collide’ He reappeared in You are in all after several days away from the cameras after being captured without a mask in a restaurant in Punta Hermosa.

Jaime Mandros, real name of the well-known presenter, began the program addressing the public and his family about what happened.

“I don’t want to start the program without referring to the images that came out this week where they have seen me in a place in the south. I start first by saying that I am going to tell the truth. I was in that place, so that people know, I did not come from Lima to the south. I live in the south. I went to dinner at a local to have a snack. I didn’t see anything illegal in that. When I entered, I realized that it was not as I had thought ”, he said at first.

The producer of América Televisión He acknowledged that he made a mistake by having attended a place with crowds of people and without a mask.

“I think it was the big mistake not to have left at that moment, even though we talked about it with my friend. We stayed for a while and asked for a taxi by application. This is no excuse because the next day you start to think where you were. Yes, you realize that you were without a mask for a while and exposed yourself, as well as your surroundings. “

Finally, ‘Choca’ Mandros publicly apologized for exposing other people in his circle to a possible contagion of the coronavirus.

“I specifically advanced my antigen test for Monday, so as not to compromise anyone in my environment, in case I have committed any negligence. I made a mistake and I apologize”, He concluded.

