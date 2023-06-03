Jaime ‘Choca’ Mandros He fulfilled one of his dreams: study at a university abroad and be able to graduate. The producer of “Estás en todas” traveled to Spain at the beginning of 2023 to start a career in a renowned institution in that country. Through tears, he said goodbye to America Television and His friends left him heartfelt messages. As he commented, he did not have a certain date to return to Peru because he wanted to achieve his personal goals. In this regard, what courses did he take in Europe? We tell you.

Rebeca Escribens congratulates ‘Choca’ for concluding studies

Jaime Mandros shared on his social networks that he finished his studies and celebrated with his friends from the institution he enrolled in. Rebeca Escribns left him a message and expressed how proud she is of him for his achievements.

“Very proud of you. We are waiting for you to celebrate your effort, discipline and perseverance”, said the host of “América spectacles”. As is known, the producer is one of those in charge of said program and both have shown a strong friendship.

Rebeca Escribens congratulates ‘Choca’ Mandros. Photo: capture/Instagram

What career did ‘Choca’ Mandros study abroad?

Jaime ‘Choca’ Mandros He graduated from the University of Spain with a master’s degree in Gastronomic Tourism Experience Management and Design. On Instagram, she revealed how happy she was to conclude this stage and to be able to make her projects come true. “A great group. A great experience. We kicked off our graduation celebrations. I’m going to miss them,” she captioned her story.

As is known, the producer is preparing a new gastronomic program that will be released very soon. “Since the channel made the acquisition of MasterChef official, I had to be on the whole issue of coordination. So far I am involved, and excited,” he told Canal N.

