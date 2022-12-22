The end of the season “This is war” it is getting closer and both the ‘warriors’ and the ‘combatants’ yearn to raise the cup; however, some of them indicate that there are favoritisms. Said Palao was sanctioned on December 20 when he was competing against Hugo García in the final circuit, a fact that annoyed Alejandra Baigorria, who came out in his defense on the networks. In this context, figures from América TV such as ‘Choca’ Mandros and Jazmín Pinedo also gave their opinion on the program “Más espectaculos”.

“This shirt here, here is worth nothing, but what they did today was a robbery. They made Said go down, they penalized him and that is not done. They robbed us! (…) I’m not coming tomorrow because this final is taken by the ‘warriors’, because that’s always the case here,” Baigorria said angrily. Despite this, ‘Choca’ considered that the foul was justified. “Said, at the end of the competition, I no longer pulled, (I) felt that, at the end, the body seemed to not give it,” she said.

This is war: production of the program explains why Said Palao was sanctioned

This December 21, the program “This is war” began commenting on the controversy of an alleged favoritism towards the ‘warriors’. Johanna San Miguel was annoyed and asked for the production of the video where they explain the reasons why Said Palao was sanctioned. “Things have to be clear here and under no circumstances are we going to detract from Hugo’s work,” said the driver.