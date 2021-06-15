The sudden illness of Christian Eriksen during the Denmark-Finland match of the European Championships 2021 continues to be discussed. Faced with the hypothesis that the Inter player can be explained by an epileptic seizure, the LICE (Italian League Against Epilepsy) considered it appropriate to clear the field of a series of misunderstandings: “Epileptic seizures can begin and manifest themselves at any age, even suddenly at 29, the age of the Danish player Eriksen”, explains the president Laura Tassi. “However, there is no clinical evidence that pushes in favor of a diagnosis linked to a neurological disease, much less to a epileptic crisis. The maneuver with which the Danish player seems to have been rescued Eriksen with the forced opening of the mouth to free the upper airways by moving the tongue, it is absolutely contraindicated in case of epileptic crisis, contrary to commonplace unfortunately still too widespread “.

“On the contrary – continues Laura Tassi – as far as the player knows, it has been practiced a heart massage and mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, maneuvers that are not practicable in case of epileptic crisis especially if convulsive, but indicated in case of cardiac arrest as probably happened. It is good to specify that epileptic phenomena, contrary to what some colleagues have said in recent days, can appear at any age and for the most diverse causes. However, in this case the circumstances of the incident suggest that it was not an epileptic seizure ”.

In case of epileptic seizures and assistance to a person affected by a crisis, reminds the LICE, introducing an object into the mouth is not an advisable maneuver nor useful to the person while it is dangerous for those who practice it and those who suffer it. It is a false myth, in fact, the need to block the tongue (with an object or with the hands) to facilitate breathing or avoid suffocation.

Instead, it is advisable not to try to immobilize the subject, holding arms and legs, thinking of arresting the crisis. It is good to put something soft under the head to avoid any bruises and turn the patient on his side as soon as possible to drain the saliva from the mouth. We must then wait for the crisis to end and offer support and help.