Edia launched the teaser website For Cho Aniki Collectionthe collection dedicated to the scrolling shooters of the crazy series of Cho Aniki. The teaser shows an image of Adon And Samson with the phrase “A New Project Coming Soon”.

The Cho Aniki series consists of the following titles, but we don’t yet know what will be included in this collection.

Cho Aniki – Developed by Masaya Games and first released in Japan on December 25, 1992 for the Super CD-ROM².

To Cho Aniki – Developed by Masaya Games and first released in Japan on February 14, 1995 for the Super CD-ROM².

Cho Aniki Bakuretsu Ranto-hen – Developed by Masaya Games and first released for the Super Famicom on September 22, 1995 in Japan.

Cho Aniki: Kyūkyōku Muteki Ginga Saikyou Otoko – Developed by Pre-Stage and first released for the PlayStation on December 29, 1995 in Japan.

Cho Aniki: The Otoko no Tamafuda – Developed by Masaya Games and first released for the WonderSwan on February 10, 2000 in Japan.

i (Ai) Cho Aniki: Gekiretsu Nawatobi-hen – Developed by Masaya Games and first released for mobile phones in 2001 in Japan.

Cho Aniki: Seinaru Protein Densetsu – Developed by X-nauts and Psikyo and first released for the PlayStation 2 on October 30, 2003 in Japan.

Cho Aniki Zero – Developed by Extreme and first released for the PlayStation Portable on March 19, 2009 in Japan.

Cho Aniki: Kan's (Men's) Bowling!!! – Developed by Masaya Games and first released for Android in 2011 in Japan.

Dancing of Cho Aniki – Developed by LIG and first released for iOS and Android on February 2, 2022 in Japan.

Source: Edia Street Gematsu