Edia announces that Cho Aniki Collection will be available in Japan, as an exclusive Nintendo Switchstarting from next December 12thThe limited edition of the game will include a soundtrack CD, a set of pins and a set of holographic stickers.

Cho Aniki Collection includes ports of the PC Engine versions of Cho Aniki And To Cho Aniki. Let’s see the announcement trailer below.

Cho Aniki Collection – Trailer

Source: Edia away Gematsu