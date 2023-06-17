Sponsored Contenti

Sponsored Content https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/conteudo-patrocinado/

06/17/2023 – 11:54 am

Share



Chlorophylla Industry completes almost 40 years in the market and is a reference in natural, vegan and sustainable products. Seeking to offer, from cosmetics with green technology, quality and respect for the environment, stimulating a real and conscious beauty.

“Our goal is to change the concept of the beauty market, self-care needs to be seen as a wellness tool. For this reason, we invest more and more in formulas with green technology that generate local socioeconomic development, because we believe in more sustainable and democratic consumption habits.” Says Chayza Dantas, CEO.

The Group has three brands, Chlorophylla, recognized for its creations in perfumery and cosmetics inspired by nature, Auá Natural, with natural and organic skincare products and aromatherapy full of innovative actives from Brazilian biodiversity, and Cãez, a perfumery brand and healthy cosmetics for dogs and cats with plant-based formulas.