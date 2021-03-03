Amid the uncertainty due to the health crisis, many ‘remedies’ became popular in Latin America to deal with the disease. Chlorine dioxide is one of the most popular. This substance, made from sodium chlorite and sold as the cure for almost every type of ailment, does not have scientific backing and it also does not work to fight the coronavirus.

From Chlorine Dioxide, Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, Methanol, Ethanol to Moringa, Ginger and Arsenicum Album. These and many other drugs and natural remedies have been promoted by traders, politicians and by those who put all their faith in what nature offers to combat Covid-19, but there is no scientific basis to support the effectiveness of these treatments.

In Latin America, Ivermectin can be bought without a prescription and there are even people who sell chlorine dioxide and take it home. Despite having several vaccines against the coronavirus already developed, while it is the turn of the inoculation, many continue to search for these substances in the hope of combating the serious symptoms of the virus.

Inoculations to the population against Covid-19 have been slow and uneven in several countries in the region. But despite the fact that the cure for the virus is already real, among family members or groups of friends they continue to bet on other options so as not to get infected. However, none of these have been approved by international health organizations. These and other beliefs have gained enough strength so that thousands continue to consume substances that do not have scientific endorsement and can represent a serious threat to health.

Chlorine dioxide, sold as the “miracle” treatment

Chlorine dioxide (CIO2) is also called “miracle mineral solution”, MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution in English) or CDS (Chlorine Dioxide Solution) and basically it is the mixture of sodium chlorite in distilled water with an acid that can be the juice of a lemon and that, when taken, becomes an oxidizing agent that apparently destroys bacteria and pathogens in the human body.

CIO2 is also a substance used as a disinfectant or bleach in the textile or paper industry.

When Covid-19 began to circulate in Latin America, ads promoting chlorine dioxide did not take long to appear on social networks. The substance began to gain adherents in Ecuador, despite the fact that the health authorities advised against it for not having scientific evidence of its effectiveness and for its toxic effect.

The supposed “miracle” cure against the coronavirus also arrived in Colombia for those who were looking for a simple and cheap remedy. However, the fame of the “miraculous gothic”, as many call them, goes back a long way. In 2015, several media already titled chlorine dioxide as the “dangerous chemical that is sold as a cure for everything”. Even a false church called “Genesis II of Health and Healing” with a presence in Latin America was dismantled by the authorities in Colombia. Its creators, several members of the same American family, were accused by the United States Attorney’s Office of selling chlorine dioxide under the shadow of a church to avoid government regulation of the substance.

Image promoting chlorine dioxide on Instagram, to “prevent and cure Covid-19”, although this product is ineffective and dangerous to health. © France 24

In Argentina, Andreas Ludwig Kalcker, a German introducing himself as a researcher in biophysics and discoverer of the “miracle solution” for Covid-19, he was denounced for promoting the consumption of chlorine dioxide in small doses under the pretext that it would bring health benefits. However, what the substance has brought so far in this country is the death of a child under 5 years old and a man in his 50s.

Kalcker has traveled to various countries in Latin America giving workshops and conferences on the benefits of CIO2. As he said in one of his videos, he and his team have been persecuted by a “new inquisition” in which Amazon removed his book on MMS, Paypal blocked his accounts and YouTube deleted his personal channel.

Despite these complaints, in Bolivia, President Luis Arce congratulated a public university for having produced chlorine dioxide to treat Covid-19, despite alerts about its use made by the World Health Organization (WHO).

According the German research portal ‘Correctiv‘German health authorities have been warning for years about the intake of solutions made with chlorine. In addition, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warned against its use in December 2019 and wrote that the promises of a supposed cure for autism, cancer, HIV, hepatitis, flu or others diseases were false.

In Argentina there is a strong controversy because the presenter of a TV channel, Viviana Canosa, recommended to the air the intake of CDS (chlorine dioxide) as a way to “protect” from Covid-19. A man and a 5-year-old boy have died for the “advice” 👉 https://t.co/YXKfgRHKgF pic.twitter.com/IPVqAhG1zt – Luigino Bracci Roa (@lubrio) August 15, 2020

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and the Spanish Collegiate Medical Organization have also rejected the claims and say that there is no evidence that chlorine dioxide is effective as a treatment for coronavirus or any disease.

Why not believe everything they say about chlorine dioxide and other supposed cures?

The war against Covid-19 has left a little more than 2.5 million dead in the world. During the first months, the planet began to follow the recommendations of the WHO, medical and scientific authorities to avoid becoming infected with this microscopic virus.

Despite all the advice, many decided to put their faith in remedies like chlorine dioxide or even drugs like Ivermectin and homeopathic medicine in the hopes of keeping the coronavirus out of their immune systems.

In this war against microorganisms, it is normal for people to panic and want to get vaccinated as quickly as possible. And in the face of so much anxiety, there are also many disbelievers with inoculation and prefer to live in isolation taking “miraculous drops” or remedies to raise the defenses.

“Chlorine dioxide has long been attributed many properties: that it improves the performance and capacity of the immune system. But in reality, there are no drugs that destroy everything: viruses; bacteria, fungi and parasites, because the specificity of the drug would be lost. Talking about broad spectrum ‘miracle’ remedies is not the right thing to do for that very reason, ”says Lucy Gabriela Delgado, professor of Immunotoxicology at the National University of Colombia.

On the other hand, there are many defenders of Ivermectin, the antiparasitic whose effectiveness against Covid-19 is not scientifically proven. This drug, which is used to treat parasite infections and even infestation of head, pubic and scabies lice, became popular in Latin America to treat the coronavirus. In several countries it can be purchased without any medical prescription, so many have taken the opportunity to take it believing that it creates a protective layer against the virus in the body.

But the truth is that about Ivermectin “so far there is incomplete or inconclusive evidence that allows us to take a step towards a little more complete clinical studies,” says the academic.

In this region, Delgado summarizes the latent belief in another drug other than the Covid-19 vaccine as follows: “These are simple and cheap remedies that are promoted as a cure for the virus, but it is also something that takes advantage of our idiosyncrasy and low level of social appropriation of knowledge. In countries like ours, science sometimes does not have a significant adherence, therefore it is easier to pay attention to a public figure who does not have enough knowledge, for a scientist to be seen as a reference, even knowing that he is an authority in the topic”.

For Dr. José Millán Oñate, president of the Colombian Association of Infectious Diseases, faced with a desperate situation in the world, “it is normal for people to want to seek therapeutic alternatives to avoid being attacked by the coronavirus, however, that desperation made the information about chlorine dioxide and ivermectin spread rapidly on social networks (…) The consumption of the former can be toxic to the body and cause complications or even death. And regarding the second, it has not yet been shown that it has a protective or preventive role ”.

And if no health body in the world recommends chlorine dioxide or Ivermectin to fight Covid-19, what about the homeopathic medicine that many turn to in these dark times too? Dr. Germán Benítez, professor of homeopathic medicine at several universities in Bogotá, gives the example of India, a country with 1.35 billion inhabitants and which currently registers 157,248 deaths from coronavirus. There they consume three types of traditional treatments: Ayurvedic, Homeopathic and Unani medicine. One of the most popular remedies in the Asian country is the Arsenicum Album. And although many argue that it is for this type of treatment that India has better numbers than, for example, the United States, science does not support it.

File: How effective are home remedies in dealing with coronavirus?





If we travel to Latin America again, a plant that gained followers during the health crisis is moringa. It can be taken in tea, capsules or powder and has a high content of vitamins and minerals, in addition, it is antioxidant and anti-inflammatory. But anti Covid-19 it is not. What those interested in this plant defend is that its properties strengthen the immune system.

As the planet slowly receives the Covid-19 vaccine, three basic rules will continue to be part of our lives: social distancing, hand washing, and a balanced diet.