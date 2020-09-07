Naema Rainette-Dubo

Spokesperson for Zero Chlordecone-Zero Poison Purpose

Why do you converse of a “trial of disgrace”?

Naema Rainette-Dubo As a substitute of blaming the chlordecone scandal, we decide those that converse out in opposition to this impunity. Since 2005, complaints, together with private complaints, have been filed in opposition to these accountable for the poisonings. It was the massive banana farmers, enterprise leaders, then agriculture ministers and Martinican deputies who supported the requests for exemption from the banana trade. However the complaints stay unanswered. Quite the opposite, justice zealously pursues activists.

How do you clarify the brutality of the repression?

Naema Rainette-Dubo In Martinique as in Guadeloupe, repression is a colonial truth, which is coupled with a category wrestle. Some need to combine it up by lowering it to a racial difficulty. However that’s to divert the issue. Anti-chlordecone activists denounce a category downside: the domination of 1 a part of the inhabitants over one other, which prevents it from growing. They demand compensation for the well being results, however additionally they query those that dominate the economic system of Martinique, they upset the established order. This 2019-2020 violence is paying homage to others. In February 1974, the farm staff’ strike was quelled by stay ammunition killing two staff. Their calls for weren’t simply wages. They had been already asking to cease pesticides. When the inhabitants claims elementary rights and its calls for can undermine the established order – such because the questioning of the domination of the Béké caste, that of the direct descendants of the settlers – the usage of drive takes over. As a result of this class feels at risk, it desires to bypass the momentum of a basic rebellion, or not less than to discourage it.

What are the principle calls for of the Zero chlordecone-Objectif zero poison collective?

Naema Rainette-Dubo We demand an finish to impunity. The collective was fashioned in 2018, round a number of organizations, beneath the identify Zero chlordecone-Zero poison goal, as a result of the combat doesn’t solely concern this molecule. Different pesticides are used: Asulox, a herbicide utilized in sugar cane, has obtained an exemption. Our proposals are well being, financial and social as nicely. Amongst them, the popularity of illnesses of agricultural staff as occupational illnesses, compensation for the losses of fishermen because of the ban on fishing grounds. But additionally free screening checks for chlordecone. A regulation was lastly voted in 2019, carried by the deputy Josette Manin, we’re nonetheless ready for the implementing decrees …

You your self have shut victims of chlordecone …

Naema Rainette-Dubo Like nearly everybody there. 92% of the Martinican inhabitants and 95% of the Guadeloupe inhabitants are contaminated, as epidemiologists have established. Within the West Indies, the speed of prostate most cancers is without doubt one of the highest on this planet. My uncle was a small banana farmer. He died from most cancers. Prostate most cancers has been identified in my household and in that of my husband, in all those that have labored within the banana trade.

So it is an entire system that should be modified?

Naema Rainette-Dubo Precisely. The administration of plantations should be abolished. We have now to rebuild society on different bases, in any other case it isn’t doable to stay collectively.