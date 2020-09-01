She used to say to her husband designer, Tignous, ” if you die, I kill you “. In front of her cup of coffee, she lights cigarette after cigarette, long and thin Vogue. She never utters the word “attack”. Chloé Verlhac gives herself up, between force and absolute grief, by cursing the opening of the trial which deprives her of the return to school of her children.

How do you view the trial which opens today?

Chloe verlhac At first, I didn’t feel concerned at all. I became a civil party because I needed to access the autopsy report. My only reality is that Tignous was no longer there. Whether the assassins were dead or not, whether they had been caught or not, I couldn’t handle that besides my grief. My lawyer, Maître Antoine Comte, told me both the progress of the trial and its challenges. I realized that this trial is our story.

What do you expect from it, then?

Chloe verlhac The victims were killed in the name of God. And there is no such thing as divine justice. So, citizen justice must condemn them definitively. We too can defend the main principles of the Republic: Secularism is not a bad word, and it is not atheism, it respects all religions. We progressives need to regain ground on these values. We must hear, once again, the fine words that resonated in 2015. This is what I expect from this trial. I am also waiting for the defendants to admit that they had the wrong enemies: the last question Tignous asked at the editorial conference of Charlie Hebdo, that morning, it’s: “What is our share of responsibility in the suffering of these young people so that they come to this? “, that is to say leaving for the jihad. And a guy who asks that question, he’s a guy who could have helped them. I need to say who Tignous was. Because we heard horrors about them. While they were pacifists, humanists. They were the complete opposite of what they were murdered for. It must be said, said it again, that it enters the collective memory.

Are you going to testify?

Chloe verlhac Yes, at the end of the week. I am going to tell about Tignous. Because it is important. He was a political journalist, a man of convictions, we had common values. We even met at the Huma Festival. I cling to these values, to our militant past. I will also testify because this is a historic trial, which we know will be filmed. We are several, by the way, to be very sad that it is a special court that judges. The entire nation was affected in January 2015. We would have preferred civil society to be there, for the nation to be represented at this trial.

Are you going to attend the entire trial?

Chloe verlhac I give myself the freedom to go there or not, depending on how I feel. I need to hear the facts. I need to hear from the other victims. I wanted to, but I did not manage to share with them during this period. Unhappiness does not bring people together. But I think I need it now. This is a new course, there too.

Is the presence at trial of the injured and the families of victims important to you?

Chloe verlhac In our dignity, in our way of always being alive, in our will to live and to strive again towards happiness, there is something extremely strong. Who should impose a little restraint, opposite. Even if it remains the unknown, because it is not necessarily pretty, a trial. We are within our rights, but we have nevertheless heard a lot of the refrain of “They looked for him a bit.” I don’t know what the defense will say. Because, what justification? So, if we’re here and our eyes meet, I think we can make them shut their mouths on certain things. But it’s a struggle. Again…

One more ?

Chloe verlhac This legal battle is the last step before my grief is more than intimate. When all this is over, it will be just us. Finally. The verdicts will be rendered on November 10. It will then be five years and ten months to be entitled to intimate mourning. After five years, for everyone, you’re supposed to be better. Except, with the stress, I have osteoarthritis in my neck as if I was 90 years old. In May, I had a tumor removed from one breast. I have a gaping ulcer. I have heart problems. And the cardiologist said to me very nicely: “The muscle is doing great, it’s just the heart is broken. “ So, I have the tachycardia madly, even when I sleep. And I don’t know what it is to sleep well any more. I need us to hear this suffering too. There is the path that we take emotionally and intellectually, and then there is everything that the body tells. And there, I do not know the end of the story. And it is painful. And that’s scary too, because our children are still small, and I remain their only living parent. And that, nobody talks about. And it’s even difficult to talk about it, because I’ve always refused to be a victim.

You are Jewish, granddaughter of deportees. With your family history, the attack at the Hyper Cacher must have had a double impact?

Chloe verlhac My grandparents came back from the tattooed camps, without a family. They were 20 years old. They survived and they told. So that it doesn’t start again. My grandmother Paula attended Tignous’ funeral, and I thought she would never get over it. She said : “I didn’t come back for that. “ She died in February 2019. In my little speech, at this funeral, I wanted to tell that I am the granddaughter of Grandma Paula. That I was raised with the idea that life is precious, and that resilience begins with it. And I shut up. Because, already, my children are those of Tignous. But if, in addition, they are Jews, it will be too much to bear. And it was terrible to keep it quiet. Because it is not normal, in the 21st century, in a democracy, that we good people, secular, anti-racists who have been part of all the movements, who have campaigned for this equality, we find ourselves victims. And with the feeling of crystallizing all hatred. It is very violent. Especially since, compared to the Jews, they have always been the same clichés since the Middle Ages: they have money, they run the banks… We have seen it again with the Ilan Halimi affair…

What do you hope for the trial to unfold?

Chloe verlhac I strongly hope that we stop amalgamating. Put real words: Muslims are not Islamists, all Arabs are not Muslims, your religion is not your nationality, the Jews are not all Israelis, nor all Zionists. It would be nice to use the right terms and call a spade a spade. It might also stop mixing everything up. I have a terrible memory: my daughter has a school friend, since kindergarten, whose mother is Muslim. A few days after the attack, she arrived here with her arms full of gifts, she planted herself in my yard, she burst into tears, and she said to me: “Chloe, it’s not us! ” It was horrible. I told him : “Obviously. She didn’t want to come into my house anymore, she was ashamed. How are we able to generate that? Suffering is that too.

What are you going to say at the trial?

Chloe verlhac One day our children will read this whole story. I need people to write everywhere that Tignous was a good guy. He was a nice guy. He was a nice lover, a nice dad, a nice neighbor. He was a good citizen. He was a nice guy who had a lodge in the suburbs with a loan on his car and cats. It was not, as I could see written, “An infantryman of freedom of expression”. Tignous, he refused to join the army. He was reformed. He was just an epicurean. And a loyal friend you could count on, a straight dude. Tignous, he has never forgotten where he came from: a working class background. He worked, he didn’t get there by chance. He was working hard. Besides, he worked all the time, he wanted to shelter his family. And it was he, at the newspaper, who was the staff representative, always elected because no one showed up. In the projects that he did not have time to carry out, he wanted to follow the industrial tribunal. Because he had a deep respect for the workers, all of them. He also wanted to work on battered women, because it was beyond him. AT Charlie, it was he who looked at the drawings that the young people sent. He said : “I came in because the elders looked at my drawings. “In the end, that’s the only thing we have to oppose to the accused: that’s it. It is our humanity. But it’s going to be tough.

