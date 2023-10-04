Emily and Luke are a couple who work at a large and cutthroat finance company. They live together and love each other, but they hide their relationship due to corporate politics. Everything is going well, until one day the opportunity for a promotion arises for her and little by little the courtship becomes something sinister and toxic, where jealousy, distrust and machismo transform everything. “I’m trying to show how entrenched these power dynamics are, especially today, in a post-#MeToo world. While a man’s success is a positive thing in a relationship, when it is in another sense, when the woman is successful, it feels like a threat,” director and writer Chloe Domont tells us via Zoom regarding Fair Play, a film starring ‘Bridgerton’ star Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich, (Solo-Star Wars), premiering this Friday on Netflix.

Fair Play is Domont’s debut feature (‘Ballers’, ‘Billions’) and it has recently been applauded at the Sundance Festival with practically unanimous criticism at its feet, for the way in which it addresses the complexity of today’s working world. marked by machismo and labels that until now have not been overcome in society.

In the story, Emily is the brilliant executive who receives a meritorious promotion within the company, which initially makes her feel empowered, but which she does not enjoy because her colleagues – 90% of them men – prejudge her and whisper to her. Their backs. But are not the only ones. Luke, her partner, also questions and distrusts her, which becomes an internal struggle between the love he feels for Emily and the preconceived ideas with which he has been raised.

Chloe Domont. Director. Photo: compositionLR

—The film brutally shows the empowerment of women, but at the same time how machismo still prevails in society and the fragility of masculinity in the face of female competitiveness.

—Yes, all this made me realize how much these dynamics prevail, how they oppress us and how we don’t usually talk about this, and I think the reason is that we have a hard time admitting what is happening. Since the beginning of time there has been this unspoken tension and I think it is getting worse on many levels, especially in men. Even in progressive cities, in the case of men who I think are progressive, they don’t want to admit that they feel threatened by a woman’s success because what would that say about them? And I think internally a lot of men struggle with that. Personally, I don’t blame them, I think this is a social problem. We as a society raise boys to believe that masculinity is an identity, that it means one thing and they have to fit into a box, and I think that’s what creates a lot of problems. If men fail to grow and fit into this image that they think they should have, they feel like failures and there is no platform for them to talk about these feelings, and that creates this kind of painful and negative energy that can come out in the men.

—The film also talks about power and how until today women have to work much harder to obtain important positions within a company. As a film director, do you think that within the industry, women directors still have to fight more to make their work visible in relation to male directors?

—Yes, I think in many ways yes. I do think the industry is becoming more inclusive, I think studios and production companies are making an effort to find women’s stories by women, so it’s definitely getting better. But I still think there’s a double standard that I don’t think has gone away at all.

#Chloe #Domont #woman #successful #feels #threat