According to a study that was published on the Scientific Reportsthe bacterium Chlamydia pneumoniae it could infect the central nervous system. In the study, mice were analyzed, and it was found that this bacterium triggers responses corresponding to those seen in people with Alzheimer’s disease, in particular the accumulation of plaques made up of the beta amyloid protein, which is the main way in which the ‘Alzheimer’s is distinguished from other forms of dementia.

Although Chlamydia pneumoniae is usually considered in association with genital infections, Chlamydia trachomatis is only one species of a large bacterial genus, whose species infect many animals in different and painful places. As the name suggests, the Chlamydia pneumoniae it is mainly a respiratory tract infectionincluding the nose, but the possibility that it could get from there to the brain is what really worries scientists.

Professor James St John of Griffith University Australianto check for a possible correlation, infected mice with Chlamydia pneumoniae and found that mouse nose is a key pathway for brain infection.

“We are the first to show that Chlamydia pneumoniae can go directly into the nose and brain, where it can trigger pathologies that resemble Alzheimer’s disease. We have seen this happen in a mouse model and the evidence is potentially frightening for humans as well. “

St John stated in a note.

The possible follow-up to the Chlamydia pneumoniae experiment

St. John acknowledges that the work needs a human replicaalthough it can be difficult to conduct studies in the same way, in fact, although football players are all (or almost) willing to make false money in order to have fun, fame and potential riches in exchange for a possible increased risk of dementiafew find respiratory disease so tempting, yet C. pneumoniae DNA was found in the brain autopsy of 90% of patients with late-onset dementia, but only a handful of people have died from other causes. , is unlikely to be a coincidence.

Meanwhile the data on mice are alarming, with the bacterium that spreads from the nose to the olfactory nerves and brain within 72 hourswhich is unsettling considering the fact that the pathways associated with Alzheimer’s were dysregulated within 7-28 days of the bacterium’s introduction.

If humans are similar, we rely on the inner lining of the nose to prevent bacteria from spreading the olfactory nerve to the brain, and damage to this layer in mice has increased bacterial spread to peripheral nerves and the olfactory bulb, and how it has St John stated:

“Cleaning your nose and pulling nose hair is not a good idea, we don’t want to damage the inside of our nose, but doing either of these can do it.”

Bad news for lemurs, especially according to the recent discovery related to the fact that they can put their particular long, thin fingers, deeper into their nose than any COVID-19 swab.

Alzheimer’s isn’t the only reason to worry about it Chlamydia pneumoniaeindeed although it represents only 5-20% of pneumonia cases, has been associated with asthma and there is evidence that increases the risk of lung cancer. The work of the preofessor St John is not the first time that it has been linked, albeit provisionally, to diseases of the central nervous system, with the presence of Chlamydia pneumoniae also in the cerebrospinal fluid of patients with multiple sclerosis at much higher rates than other patients who did not have it and were healthy, indicating the possibility that it may be the trigger that causes the immune system to attack the nervous system.

At this point, the social sanctions against scaccolation may have a good underlying reason, even for the protection of health, however the disapproval of visible nasal hair, may be evolutionarily less advantageous, and there is little that can be done there.

