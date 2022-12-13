Rent a Girlfriend It is one of the most popular and successful romantic comedies but much of this is due to its characters. Especially Chizuru Ichinose who has been very present in fan art and cosplay for a long time.

Surely some are not such a familiar fan of the name Ichinose, since they have usually heard that of Mizuhara. The latter is actually in keeping with her rental girlfriend personality within the series.

Chizuru is a young woman who has big dreams, and among them is to be an actress. That’s why part of the money she earns she spends paying for acting classes.

He does it with great zeal and seeks to impress people. Unfortunately she has not been so lucky. Despite the quality of his work so far no producer has shown interest. That is why he has not been able to make what his deceased grandfather asked him to come true.

She always tries to show a happy and smiling face in Rent a Girlfriend but sometimes it is not so easy. Especially since his grandmother is sick. That is why to avoid disappointment, she pretends to be Kazuya Kinoshita’s girlfriend.

But things are progressively getting tangled up and it is increasingly difficult to maintain this lie. For this and more, Chizuru Ichinose has become relevant and has more than one cosplay.

Chizuru Ichinose recreated with cosplay

Chizuru Ichinose cosplay from Rent a Girlfriend What we bring you this time is a contribution from cosplayer Suaki (@suaki.rin). In this case we can see that she decided to maintain the typical appearance of this rental girlfriend.

That is why her brown hair is loose with two locks that frame her face. Her brown eyes match Chizuru’s appearance. As for her outfit, it is similar to that of the manga and anime.

It is a pink (or melon) dress with a white collar with a knotted red ribbon. The cosplay of this character is not complicated at all if he has his outfit at hand.

However, Chizuru Ichinose has very different appearances. All because throughout the series she wears a wide variety of outfits. Some of them appear very occasionally, while others are more regular within the story.

In addition to Rent a Girlfriend we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.