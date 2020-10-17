After the imposition of sanctions in connection with the incident with blogger Alexei Navalny, relations between Russia and the European Union have reached their lowest level in recent years. This was announced on October 17 by Vladimir Chizhov, Russia’s permanent representative to the EU.

“Of course, we regard these restrictions in the same way as all the previous ones: as unilateral illegal measures. There is only one authority in the world authorized to impose sanctions – the UN Security Council, ”he said. TASS…

Chizhov stressed that the new sanctions have a “very weak” rationale, both from a political and legal point of view. He drew attention to the fact that neither France nor Germany, which initiated the sanctions, did not provide evidence of the involvement of people on the sanctions list in the incident with Navalny. Chizhov believes that the European community simply took the word of Paris and Berlin.

Speaking about retaliatory measures, Chizhov noted that they would be personal, but he did not specify which ones.

“It is logical to assume that retaliatory measures may affect Moscow’s bilateral relations with Berlin and Paris, because no one is hiding that they were behind this step. Perhaps that is why everything was completed so quickly, ”Chizhov said.

On October 15, the European Union and the United Kingdom imposed sanctions on six Russian representatives and one organization over the alleged poisoning of Alexei Navalny.

They are banned from entering the EU, and their assets in the EU, if any, will be frozen. Thus, Brussels has implemented the “political decision” adopted by the foreign ministers on 12 October.

The list, in particular, includes the director of the FSB Alexander Bortnikov, the first deputy head of the presidential administration of the Russian Federation Sergei Kiriyenko, the head of the president’s internal policy department Andrei Yarin, as well as the State Research Institute of Organic Chemistry and Technology.

The Kremlin and the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs have promised to respond to the new EU sanctions.