Dubai (Union)

Poland’s Iga Shvontec and Belarusian Arina Sablinka qualified for the third round of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships for women, after their clear superiority over Canadian Lily Fernandez and American Lauren Davies, respectively.

The two meetings were marked by a large audience, and Chivontec did not find it difficult to overtake Fernandez 6-1,6-1, while Sablinka outperformed Davis 6-0,6-1, and Chevontec faces Russia’s Lyudmila Samsonova in the third round.

Chivontec said: The match was a bit difficult, contrary to what the result suggests. The stadiums here in Dubai are somewhat different from the Doha stadiums, and it required adapting to the new reality, and the most important thing is a strong start, but the journey is still long.

And Arina Sablinka needed 59 minutes to defeat Lauren Davies, and issued a strong warning to the rest of the competitions and said: I am still at the beginning, and decisive confrontations await me in the next rounds, and I have to work hard and maintain the fast pace in the matches.

American Coco Gauff needed an hour and 10 minutes to settle her meeting with Alexandra Sansovich 6-0.6-4 and reserve her place in the third round, where she will face Elena Rybakina, and Wimbledon champion Rybakina beat Marie Bouzkova 7-5.6-2 in 1 hour 43 minutes.

In the women’s doubles confrontations, the two players, Veronika Kudermatova and Lyudmila Samsonova, outperformed Indian Sania Mirza and American Madison Keys 6-4,6-0, and this is the last match for Mirza in her 18-year career.

Returning to the women’s singles competition, Jelena Ostapenko booked her place in the round of 16, after overcoming Linda Frohvertova 6-2,6-0.

Ostapenko and her partner Lyudmila Kichenok defeated Hungarian duo Timea Babos and French Kristina Mladenovic 6-1.7-6 to advance to the quarter-finals.

In a marathon match that lasted for more than three hours, Belinda Bencic succeeded in defeating Marta Kostyuk, despite losing the first round 6-7, to return and win the second and third rounds 7-6,6-4.