Chiwako, the solo project of Carlos Gonzales, the pioneer of electrocumbia in Peru, with his tropical fusion group 5 esquinas, seeks through his music to inspire people to be happy.

Why the name Chiwako?

Like any market, in music two things are constant, which can quickly differentiate and identify you. So, I looked for a name that is easy to remember and with good phonetics.

I remembered a trip I made to the jungle (San Martín). I discovered this beautiful Peruvian bird that is the Chihuaco I saw their nests, and when I asked they told me that they were the birds that announced the rains.

His name seemed very nice to me. I decided to write it differently with W and K, to make it easier to understand in any language.

The Chiwako project is new, but you have a long history.

My case is particular, because since I started I made electronic music: synthesizers, samples, sequencers . It has been more than 20 years since I started.

I released Chiwako last year. However, I started to compose and conceptualize the idea of ​​this project, in 2017.

Why the delay?

Before coming to light, there is a whole background issue, since you start to compose some songs, produce, write the lyrics, then you go around adding things, see the visual part for Chiwako. This whole process took me a little over two and a half years.

And before Chiwako, what project did you work on?

During 97-2012, he had a group called 5 corners. I was leading it, I was the composer, keyboardist and singer. It had some electronic music, but it also had rock. It was 50/50. It was electronic music, but played by a band.

Over there we started with the theme of cumbia and electronic music. We were the first to do electrocumbia . We evolved and in 2012 it dissolved.

From there to 2017, I started producing. But I was not encouraged to put out a project.

Why, what was missing?

Finding a sound, a sound identity.

And now, is it clear to you? How do you define Chiwako?

It is music to travel outside or inside, it depends on the person, where they are, their situation.

It may be that you put it when you are traveling somewhere, when you go for a run, at home. It is another way of traveling.

You have just premiered “Seeing the sun rise” What is the message?

It basically talks about looking ahead, like the sun that rises every day. It is a pretext to renew ourselves, not to look back. That’s why the lyrics say that: “Over and over again, watching the sun rise. Going back is no longer an option ”.

Is the lyrics related to the coronavirus pandemic?

No, I did it before. I was in the studio playing the song and it was morning, the little birds began to sound. Then there it occurred to me: sunrise. It was very spontaneous.

You were also in charge of making the video clip …

I am a person who likes to do two things at the same time, the visual part and the sound part. When I am composing I think with what images I can complete the music. I wanted to take advantage of that and I did the video clip on my computer.

Since I couldn’t film, I said I’m going to work with what I have. I had images, I processed them, converted them into lines and digital noise. It took me three weeks to finish it.

In “Seeing the sun rise” you worked with Ani Rodríguez, Amy Winehouse in I am.

The song has an air of house 90s, and at that time it was used a lot to put a girl singing with that type of voice, style soul.

Then it occurred to me to look for Ani Rodriguez. I think he did an excellent job. Joni chiappe, keyboardist of the JAS band and one of the best producers of electronic music in Peru, he helped us process Ani’s voices, give him that touch.

What projects are coming?

This month we are going to release the music video for the song “Dance”, available on Spotify, with Elisa Tenaud (Back to the neighborhood) as the protagonist.

I also have two more songs in the oven. One is called “To breathe”, it’s about the pandemic. And the other topic has no name yet.

Tell me about “Breathe”, what is it about?

Breathing is a song of hope, of how we long to embrace each other again, to be with people, to breathe freely.

What is the dream you aspire to achieve with Chiwako?

As an artist I would like to inspire people to be happy , to find happiness in the things that really matter, to be good with yourself, with your family, with the people around you, connect emotionally. Have a true emotional and spiritual connection with Chiwako’s followers.

Is it difficult to make electronic music in Peru?

Yes, because there is no market. There is a lot of talent, I even think that Peru has many more electronic musicians than other countries, but there is no market. People who listen to electronic music do not listen to what is done in Peru, they listen to what is done abroad. Y Peru is a small market in general, for all musical styles . But, it will already grow.

What electronic musicians do you have in mind?

For example, Theremyn 4, the peruvian band Tourista, Daniel Martinetti (Danny eM).

And why do you think they are not heard or known?

Most people don’t consume the best, they consume what they spend all day on the radio. So there are many people who do not investigate (musically). And musicians are dedicated to composing and producing, but they do not know how to properly disseminate their musical portfolio.

So the public and the musicians must learn. They to listen to new proposals and we to disseminate them better.

Is it difficult to get into the radio?

Radio is difficult because it is not a medium open to change. What they do is play it safe. What do people like? The 80s What else? Reggaeton. Period, done. If that works, let’s not change it.

So there are many things that remain in the pipeline, not only electronic music. For example, contemporary Peruvian music like Javier Lazo, Rafo Ráez, which for me are musical geniuses, they don’t play on the radio.

They are not given their place, they prefer to put an Argentine song from ’85, before putting something by Rafo Ráez, 2021.

Singers, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.