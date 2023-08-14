María Chivite (PSN) did not achieve on Monday the absolute majority necessary to be invested in the first vote as president of Navarra, as planned. The socialist, therefore, will have to wait to renew her mandate until this holiday Tuesday, in which the 50 members of the Foral Chamber are summoned at 5:20 p.m. to vote again. So, if there are no surprises, she will be invested with a simple majority, thanks to the expected abstention of EH-Bildu. “Citizens have voted to advance, they have voted yes to the rights and not to the setbacks”, he proclaimed this morning to request the confidence of the Navarrese Parliament, in the first session to renew the coalition Executive with the same partners with whom he shared Executive for the last 4 years: Geroa Bai and Contigo Navarra. The appeal to a plural community, “as an opportunity and not as a problem”, has once again been, like four years ago, the main axis of Chivite’s discourse. Diversity that represents, he said, his own Executive, made up of three different political parties, with which he assures that he has already demonstrated “that it is possible to govern in a parliamentary minority if that powerful democratic tool that is dialogue is exercised with common sense, from centrality and thinking about the general interest”.

The socialist has achieved this morning 21 favorable votes (those of the three government partners), 20 negative (of the parliamentarians of PP, UPN and Vox) and 9 abstentions (of EH Bildu). Chivite seeks its second regional government after a first legislature marked by the covid-19 pandemic. The applicant wants the reinforcement of the public health system to be one of the strategic lines of her Cabinet, in case she can renew her mandate. For this reason, it has marked as the first legislative challenge the approval of a new Health law that puts on the table elements to address in the long term the reduction of waiting lists, the reinforcement of primary care and give priority to mental health , “especially in children and youth”. She also intends to give “greater speed to social rent”, as well as “guarantee rental prices that are not a barrier for people”. These two departments, Health and Housing, will be managed by her partners, Geroa Bai and Contigo Zurekin.

Coexistence has been the third axis of his speech in a Chamber in which Vox opens with two parliamentarians this legislature. “We once again show our commitment to support and solidarity with the victims of ETA terrorism and any terrorist organization,” Chivite remarked, insisting on the need for “a shared memory and a verifiable story with the past.” With a quote from Antonio Machado (“in politics only those who set the sail where the air blows are successful”), the candidate concluded the 40-minute initial speech, which was applauded by the components of her group, the PSN, and the 3 of Contigo-Zurekin, unlike the parties of what will again be the opposition, UPN, PP and Vox. Neither have their Geroa Bai partners.

Chivite needed an absolute majority in the first vote, held by appeal starting at 5:30 p.m. But he only managed to get 21 of the 50 seats to vote yes: the sum of the Socialists and their government partners. It will be this Tuesday, 24 hours later, with the abstention of the 9 seats of EH Bildu, when he achieves re-election by simple majority. The role of training abertzale, which also abstained 4 years ago, has been the axis of criticism from the parties that will make up the opposition; UPN, PP and Vox.

“The seats of EH Bildu are stained with blood and the Socialists are agreeing with those seats stained with blood”, launched the leader of UPN, Javier Esparza in his turn to reply. “You are the necessary cooperator so that a disruptive and immoral force, by not condemning terrorism, has more and more power and political force,” the PP spokesman, Javier García, accused the PSN while Maite Nosti, the spokesperson for Vox, the party that is making its debut in this legislature in the Navarrese Parliament, has spoken of a “separatist communist government supported by a filoetarra party”.

EH Bildu was already key in the first inauguration of María Chivite, in August 2019. Then, five of her seven parliamentarians abstained after a consultation with her militancy, in which three quarters endorsed the idea of ​​facilitating access to the presidency of the socialist On this occasion, the support of the affiliation abertzale This measure has increased, leaving only 12% who voted no to abstention in the internal consultation. In the last 4 years, EH Bildu has signed budgetary agreements with the Chivite administration and has agreed on important laws such as local financing or the one that recognizes the victims of police abuse and far-right violence during the Transition. EH Bildu is also the party with the most mayoralties in Navarra, with 40.