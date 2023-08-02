The general secretary of the PSN and acting president of the Government of Navarra, María Chivite (center), during a meeting of the Regional Executive Commission of the PSN in July. Villar Lopez (EFE)

The socialist María Chivite sees how the path is paved towards her second inauguration as president of Navarra, after the Executive of Contigo Navarra-Zurekin Nafarroa has approved the proposal to reissue the coalition in the regional government, made up of PSN, Geroa Bai and this third formation.

From Contigo-Zurekin they point out that the preliminary agreement reached in programmatic and structural matters must now be validated by all the groups that make up the coalition (Podemos, IUN-NEB, Batzarre, Independientes, Alianza Verde and Verdes Equo). However, it is expected to be ratified without problems, since Contigo Zurekin has obtained one of its main demands: the management of the Department of Housing.

Housing was a highly disputed area, because it was also requested by Geroa Bai, the formation that managed it in the last legislature. Thus, PSN and Contigo Zurekin are advancing in the signing of an agreement that continues to contemplate Geroa Bai as the main partner of the Government. If they decide not to go ahead with the negotiations, Chivite could still be president —in a minority— with the affirmative votes of EH Bildu, who announced on Tuesday a consultation with her bases to grant her that support, and the abstention of Geroa Bai, who has asserted that he will not oppose that solution. With this panorama, the current president would have 14 parliamentarians in a foreseeable investiture session —11 socialists and 3 from Contigo Zurekin— and the affirmative votes of the coalition abertzale (9). With a total of 23 seats and the abstention of Uxue Barkos’s party, she could be elected in the second round.

For the moment, the talks between the three partners are continuing, with the distribution of posts as the main stumbling block, and with an increasingly closer deadline, August 28. For now, Contigo Zurekin has confirmed in a statement that he will occupy the Ministry of Housing and that they will also have “direct management capacity” in the areas that meet “the needs of women, youth and migrants.” Regarding the programmatic agreement, they are satisfied, although they recognize that there are still some fringes to be specified. A source from the Executive ensures that this “is a sufficient pre-agreement for our coalition, which offers ways for a notable and tremendously necessary political incidence for the citizenry, in key areas and that are part of the main concerns of society.”

On the negotiating table the points of view are found. Geroa Bai continues demanding to maintain the same representation as in the last legislature (four ministries, regional senator —now sued by the Socialists— and the presidency of the Parliament of Navarra —which he will continue to occupy—), despite the fact that in the last elections he has obtained two less parliamentarians (from nine to seven), while their partners in the Government have maintained the same minutes. On the other side, the PSN proposal: they want nine councils for the Socialists (compared to eight in this past legislature), three for Geroa Bai and one for Contigo Zurekin. In exchange, they offer the nationalists that, in addition to the presidency of the Navarrese Chamber, they assume the management of Health —until now in the hands of the PSN— which, with 25% of the budget, is the department with the most resources in the Executive. This offer has already been described as “inadmissible” by Geroa Bai, since they consider it a “clear invitation” to leave the Government.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe